WWE Made a Change to The Rock's Entrance After Heel Turn That You Didn't Notice

The Rock has certainly managed to get people talking with his recent heel turn, and he's changed up several aspects of his persona and looks to further convey that turn on screen. Rock started this evolution on the microphone, taking shots at the various crowds on SmackDown as well as at Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and their fans. He's also adopted modern takes on his Hollywood Rock era and even changed up his iconic catchphrase to include The Bloodline. There's one smaller detail though that you might not have noticed, and that has to do with his logo during his entrance.

The Rock's overall theme and entrance haven't changed, but there is one element that has. The Brahma Bull logo that displays during his theme always had glowing blue eyes, but ever since his heel turn the Bull has adopted red glowing eyes instead. It's a small change but one that further establishes this Rock as an adversary, and you can see both side by side below (via Chris Van Vliet).

Rock went at Rhodes and Rollins at length during a promo on Instagram, hitting at Cody's story, his issues with The Bloodline, and how he stepped between Rock and Roman and making that WrestleMania match a reality. He then went over issues he had with Rollins, and before the promo was over, Rock threatened to take the Heavyweight Championship away from Rollins and give it to someone else.

"If you were a little smarter Seth you'd realize how stupid you sound. Let The Rock drop some gospel on your goofy a**. You need The Rock in ways you can't even imagine," Rock said. "You think when Ari Emanuel, The Rock's good friend, business partner for decades, lead agent... You think when he goes to sit with Netflix across from Ted Sarandos, The Rock's good buddy and business partner, sitting across from Bela Bajaria, The Rock's good friend and business partner at Netflix... You think when they're inking this $5 billion dollar deal for the WWE and Netflix, you think they're saying, 'Hey Ari, when WWE comes to Netflix, is Seth Rollins going to be champion?' They don't care."

"They're saying, 'Where's the People's Champion? Where's the man who has the most-watched film in the history of Netflix? Where is he at in this whole thing?' He's locked in for life. Signed $5 billion. So Seth Rollins, you understand now how much you need The Rock? You understand now right, boy? And you keep running your mouth. You keep running your mouth," Rock said. "Rock, find some new material. Find some new material Rock, is that right?"

"Okay, well The Rock has some new material for you. How about this, here's some new material for you Seth Rollins. The Rock sits at the top. Director, TKO Board. Not WWE, but TKO. Which means The Rock is the boss. Which means The Rock is your boss. Which means The Rock owns everything The Rock, everything associated with The Rock, The People's Champion, Owns it all! Which means The Rock is your boss, which means Seth Rollins. if you keep running your mouth and sticking your nose in The Bloodline's business, then that World Title that you have around your waist. Very soon, The Rock will make that Title go to somebody else," Rock said.

What do you think of Rock's heel persona? Let us know in the comments!

