Watch the Young Bucks Return to New Japan Pro Wrestling at Resurgence, Attack AEW Star

At last night's New Japan Pro Wrestling STRONG Resurgence show in Ontario, California, the Young Bucks returned to their hometown flanked by Jack Perry. They showed up to give Eddie Kingston a sneak attack following his NJPW STRONG Openweight title defense against Gabe Kidd. After Kingston's loss, Perry made his way down the aisle to distract him while the Young Bucks appeared through the crowd. They entered the ring to a chorus of boos from the audience as they kicked him and delivered an EVP Trigger to finish him off.

Just moments after losing a war over the #njpwSTRONG Openweight Championship, now he's being attacked by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson!



Order NOW!https://t.co/jh1PgQw9FM#njpw #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/aZ8WjB0o6A — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 12, 2024

The Young Bucks haven't appeared in a NJPW ring since their match at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in 2019. Following their loss of the IWGP Tag Team Championships, they'd go on to form All Elite Wrestling which celebrates its five year anniversary this year. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Perry and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will take on "team AEW" -- Bryan Danielson, Kingston and FTR -- at this year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

"Surprise, Eddie. You threw your hat in with the wrong team on Wednesday night," Perry said during his backstage comments. "I was surprised because Eddie Kingston's a real one. Everyone knows that Eddie Kingston tells it how it is, right? But you sure didn't hesitate to jump in bed with a bunch of fakes who pretend to represent what AEW is about. You just paid for that right now and you're gonna pay again, next Wednesday night, and you're going to pay again at Double Or Nothing, and you are going to pay again and again and again and again, until The Elite decides that your debt is paid. Because we all have to sacrifice, Eddie, and you're about to lose everything."

What's on the AEW Double or Noting 2024 Card?

Aside from the eight-man Anarchy in the Arena match, there are several high-profile title matches set to take place. Firstly, Mercedes Moné makes her AEW in-ring debut since she signed in March. Her in-ring return following her injury last May will be against the TBS Champion Willow Nightingale who was Moné's last match before she got hurt.

Will Ospreay will challenge Roderick Strong for the International Championship and he's clearly the favorite to win as his stock in AEW continues to rise as one of their top guys. Swerve Strickland defends the AEW World Championship at his first pay-per-view since winning it back at Dynasty against Christian Cage and Toni Storm will try to best Serena Deeb.

AEW Double or Nothing goes down May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Those watching from home can pre-order the pay-per-view on traditional pay-per-view, YouTube, TrillerTV and Bleacher Report in the United States. For a list of all buying options domestically and internationally, head to AEW's website.