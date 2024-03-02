WWE's The Rock Challenges Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to Massive WrestleMania Match on SmackDown

After the chaos of WWE's Elimination Chamber, it was time to address the fallout on SmackDown, and the Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns would get the show started. Reigns walked to the ring alongside Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman, and after the traditional Bloodline greeting, it was time to get down to business. It wasn't long before The Rock came out and joined the Bloodline in the ring, and he had a lot to say. That included addressing the challenge from Cody Rhodes, and he countered with a challenge of his own. Rock challenged Cody and Seth Rollins to a Tag Team Match at WrestleMania, where Rock will team with Roman Reigns, and the stakes will have a direct effect on Cody's Title match against Reigns.

Roman wasn't impressed by the greeting from the crowd, saying it used to be louder. He then asked them to make it louder, but the second time didn't really hit either. Then the crowd started chanting Cody, which annoyed him even more. He tried one more time, and threatened to leave if it didn't deliver. The crowd got louder but they also chanted Cody, and Reigns called it a day and said he was leaving and that his appearance was done. Heyman then told Reigns they had some business to deal with first and that "he" was coming out, asking for a moment.

Heyman then talked to the crowd and said the People's Champ, the BDE, and the greatest movie star of all time will be there live after the commercial. The Rock then headed to the ring after the show returned, and before he could launch into a promo there were some boos. Rock waited for them to die down, but then asked the crowd if they were sure they wanted to boo The Rock. He would taunt them a bit and get more boos, with Cody chants following after.

"But you know who's not cool? Is your hero Cody Rhodes," Rock said. "Cody, you think you're tough boy and you want to challenge The Rock and go one on one with The Rock, is that it? The Rock hears you, and live in Glendale here's The Rock's answer, and The Rock says no."

"Cody Rhodes, you think you're tough? You can go one-on-one with The Rock. Are you an idiot? You have the biggest match of your career, going against the biggest Champion in WWE, and you're challenging The Rock? We saw your challenge. We heard your challenge. We had a laugh about your challenge," The Rock said. "We are businessmen though, and we have a counteroffer for you. Here's the counteroffer. Cody you think you're tough, you and your new best friend and walking emoji clown show Seth Rollins. How about this?"

"On night 1 of WrestleMania, the biggest Tag Team match in the history of the WWE, The biggest Tag Team match in the history of professional wrestling. It's going to be Cody, Seth, against the Universal Champion and The People's Champion The Rock."

The Rock then revealed it wouldn't just be a regular tag match. If Cody and Seth win, then on night 2's match between Cody and Roman, the Bloodline will be banned from ringside and can't interfere, and there will be a contract and everything. If they lose though, the Title match will become a Bloodline rules match, and anything goes, including all interference.

