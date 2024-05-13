Four More WWE Superstars Advance in the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments

As revealed on both WWE Raw and SmackDown this week, four more superstars have advanced in the WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

On the red brand, Shayna Baszler was scheduled to take on Zelina Vega in a first round match up but the former Queen was pulled from the tournament due to injury and replaced by Maxxine Dupri. Rey Mysterio took on Kofi Kingston who stepped in for an injured Xavier Woods. Both Baszler and Kingston came out of their respective matches to advance to the next round as Kingston avoided three 619's from Mysterio. Baszler will face former Women's World Champion IYO SKY while Kingston will face to overcome "The Ring General" Gunther if he wants to become this year's King of the Ring.

Tiffany Stratton and LA Knight were also scheduled for first round matches this weekend, both advancing against Michin and Santos Escobar. Stratton, who deems herself the perfect fit for the title of Queen of the Ring, will face Bianca Belair on next week's SmackDown. Knight will reignite his feud with The Bloodline when he goes up against Tama Tonga.

Stratton recently spoke to Comicbook's Liam Crowley, revealing that she's already got her robes and crowns ready. "Of course I've got all the pink robes and the pink crowns lined up," Stratton said. "I feel like if I were to win, or rather when I win Queen of the Ring, I feel like I'm going to be the perfect embodiment of being a queen."

What's on the Card for WWE King and Queen of the Ring?

Aside from the finals of both tournaments which will crown the first King and Queen since 2021, WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch will put the title on the line against Liv Morgan. Lynch previously defeated Morgan in a battle royal on Raw to win the championship but Morgan isn't giving up on her revenge tour. As she leans into her heel persona, all signs point to her taking everything away from Rhea Ripley before she makes her return to WWE -- Including Dominik Mysterio.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will also defend his championship at his second PLE since winning the title in April. Rhodes will go up against the United States Champion, Logan Paul, in a match that's for all the gold. The last match announced is Sami Zayn defending the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable. It'll mark Zayn's first PLE title defense since getting a shocking win over Gunther at WrestleMania 40 night one which Gable helped him prepare for.