Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Logan Moore

03/06/2024 12:18 pm EST

The Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone has now gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Across both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, Season 2 Reloaded has kicked off and has brought with it new collabs associated with Dune and Warhammer 40,000. On the Warzone front specifically, though, Activision has added a ton of new content that should keep the battle royale title feeling fresh. 

When it comes to the most notable additions with this Season 2 Reloaded update in Call of Duty: Warzone, a new game mode called Vondel Battle Royale has been released. This mode features 72 players and takes place on the slightly smaller Vondel map. Beyond this, Activision has made a ton of balance changes that prominently impact most of the guns available in Warzone. A number of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes have also come about with this update. 

To see everything that has been altered with this Season 2 Reloaded update for Warzone, you can view the patch notes in their entirety below. 

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Patch Notes

GLOBAL

EVENTS

New Events

WARZONE 

MAPS

Fortune's Keep

MODES

Vondel Battle Royale New Mode!

Vondel now offers the beloved Battle Royale experience! With its unique map design and player count of 72, this mode brings fresh pacing and makes for a great addition for Battle Royale fans.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

New Weapons

New Aftermarket Parts

General Adjustments

Weapon Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

» Battle Rifles «

» SMGs «

» Shotguns «

» LMGs «

» Sniper Rifles «

» Handguns «

» Wonder Weapons «

» Attachments «

GENERAL

GAMEPLAY

New Features

All Maps | All Modes

Fortune's Keep | Resurgence

Adjusted Features

All Maps | Resurgence

Urzikstan | Plunder

EQUIPMENT & PERKS

» Lethal Equipment «

» Tactical Equipment «

» Perks «

WARZONE RANKED PLAY: RESURGENCE

Warzone Ranked Play: Resurgence Restrictions

Earning SR

General

UI/UX

BUG FIXES

