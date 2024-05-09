AEW: Fight Forever Reveals Adam Copeland and Jay White for Season 4 DLC

AEW: Fight Forever's season 4 DLC is finally here, and fans now know which two additional stars will be joining the roster as part of the Season Pass. Season Pass 4 is available to download today on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, and while we already knew it would feature Samoa Joe, today AEW Games revealed that it would also add Adam Copeland and Jay White to the game's growing roster. That's not all though, as the new season pass will also bring two new arenas, 30 new moves, 50 new custom attires, 10 music tracks, a new Tournament Mode, and a Stadium Stampede expansion, and you can watch the full trailer below.

Joe, Copleand, and White are all welcome additions to the roster, and Copeland is one of the newer additions to AEW in general, so fans will love having him playable in the game. The two new arenas will be welcome as well, as will the new customization skins. These aren't the updated attires some have been asking for, but they are new looks for the stars currently in the game.

Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay are also heavily anticipated additions, but with their very recent additions to AEW, they will have to be season 5 additions at the earliest. That said, they are assuredly headed to the game in a future DLC, and the sooner the better.

You can also download Joe individually as part of the World War Joe pack, which features Joe, the new Shrine arena, two new attires, and 11 new moves. There's also free DLC that features 5 new tracks, 20 new skins, and new Stadium Stampede Party modes. You can check out the full trailer for the Season Pass 4 in the video above, and it is available now for $19.99. You can find the official description for AEW: Fight Forever below.

"Developed by YUKE's Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent."

Combines nostalgic arcade wrestling feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and offensive moves.

Talent roster combines biggest legends to enter the ring pus brand new, high-flying AEW stars!

Single, tag-team, 3-way, 4-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death and online co-op multi-player matches!

Online co-op multi-player!

Tag team matches feature a sequence of team maneuvers performed with simple commands.

Deep career mode

Wide range of customization modes: wrestler attire and appearance, move sets, entrances, teams, and arenas.

More than 40 weapons!

Mini-Games!

AEW: Fight Forever is available now for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC.

