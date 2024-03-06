Call of Duty: MW3 Season 2 Reloaded Update Live With Patch Notes

Big changes to Multiplayer and Zombies have hit MW3.

The mid-season update for Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has today gone live. With every season of Call of Duty, Activision pushes out a mid-season patch that it dubs the "Reloaded" update. As fans have come to expect, this ends up being the biggest patch of the season and brings with it new events, gameplay changes, and cosmetics to unlock. With Season 2 Reloaded for MW3, this has proven to be no different as the shooter's latest update is arguably the biggest so far in 2024.

Available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, the Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings a ton of new experiences. Notably, this patch has added three new 6v6 maps to go along with two new modes and a new battle rifle. Beyond this, two new events associated with Dune and Warhammer 40,000 are also set to run throughout Season 2 Reloaded with cosmetics from each franchise also being up for purchase. As expected, Activision has also made a ton of balance changes and bug fixes with this patch as well.

To get a look at everything that has come to Call of Duty: MW3 with Season 2 Reloaded, you can view the extensive patch notes attached below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded Patch Notes

NEW MAPS

Das Haus (6v6)

A chaotic classic returns from Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021) with a fresh coat of paint.

Skidgrow (6v6)

An overgrown, limited-time variant of Skidrow.

Airborne (6v6)

A pestilence-ridden, limited-time variant of Terminal.

NEW WEAPONS

SOA Subverter (Battle Rifle)

Chambered in 7.62, this hard-hitting rifle dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a moderate rate of fire and predictable recoil.

Soulrender (Melee)

A ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat.

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Backsaw Kit (Holger 556)

Attach a high-capacity drum magazine to the Holger 556 alongside a double-barrel configuration allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at a time.

JAK Outlaw-277 Kit (BAS-B)

Transform the BAS-B into a lever-action rifle, slowing its rate of fire while massively improving its accuracy for pinpoint precision.

NEW MODES

Bounty

Face off against the enemy in a Team Deathmatch–style game mode where players have unlimited lives and the first team to reach the elimination-based score limit wins.

Juggermosh

Prepare for heavy combat as players slug it out as imposing Juggernauts clad in Space Marines skins inspired by the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

NEW EVENTS

Dune: Rule of Fate

Take control of the throne of fate and earn XP to unlock exclusive rewards.

Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor!

Take up arms and do your duty for the Imperium! Earn XP in-game to unlock rewards.

Vortex: Decay's Realm

The Vortex is back and seeping with Decay's blighted touch. Complete challenges across all games to unlock rotted rewards.

GLOBAL

GAMEPLAY

Upon aiming down sight, the crosshair will now transition directly to the center of the player's screen rather than easing into position.

CUSTOMIZATION

Resolved an issue causing the Blueprints from the Spare Ribs Bundle to be less transparent than intended.

Adjusted colors of the Incision Blueprint for the Renetti to match its intended appearance.

Music from the Hans Zimmer MW2 Music Pack will once again play during matches.

Resolved an issue in Gunsmith in which Camos were not previewing properly on several Weapons.

Improved coverage of the Dissolver Camo on certain Weapons.

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

New Features Added the ability to filter Attachments by Subcategories in the Gunsmith. Optics: Hybrid, 4x, Thermal, Sniper Scope, 2.5x, Red Dot, Reflex, & Holo Muzzles: Breachers, Flash Hiders, Suppressors, Comps & Brakes Underbarrels: Hand Stops, Undermounted Weapons, Bipods, Vert Grips, & Angled Grips Added the ability to track up to 5 Challenges to view outside the Challenge menu. Tracked Challenges will appear on the in-game pause menu and lobby. Added a Mark All Read button in the Social notification center

Bug Fixes Add to Favorites button will no longer appear for locked Emblems. Calling Cards unlockable only in Modern Warfare II will now state this information in the Customization menu. In Free for All Modes, the local player will no longer appear as an enemy in the kill feed. In Gunfight, placeholder images will no longer briefly appear in the Killcam. Players can now Quick Equip content from the View New Content menu. In Snipers Only Mode, restriction icons are now present for Weapons that aren't Sniper Rifles, allowing players to better discern which Weapons are restricted. Fixed a bug that prevented Weapon Level from displaying in Gunsmith Several inaccuracies with Weapon Attachment descriptions have been resolved.



PROGRESSION

Fixed several Season 2 Weekly Challenges that were not tracking progression properly.

Weapons in Semi-Auto fire mode will now properly progress associated Challenges.

MAPS

Scrapyard Refined playable area boundary along the fence near the Helipad.

Shipment By popular demand, Shipmas will permanently replace standard Shipment.

Vista Set factions to Spetsnaz and Rangers, resolving an issue causing missing announcer voicelines.

Dome (MWII Carry-Forward) Added to the pool of available Maps in Quick Play.

Operation Tin Man (War) Decreased time to build a laser trap from 4s to 2.5s (-38%). Added a score event upon killing an enemy with a laser trap. At the start of Phase 2, the crate containing the MAW will now automatically open after 60s. Improved interaction with Turrets while using Tap to Interact input option. Players can no longer exit the playable area near the Resting Area using a Deployable Cover. In Private Match, Bots will now properly parachute during the Infil sequence. Refined geometry to improve spawn conditions near the Main Trail.



MODES

Gun Game Addressed an issue that caused players to become stuck without a Weapon.

Headquarters Fixed an issue allowing enemies to capture a contested HQ in Hardcore.

Training Course (Private Match) Using a Cruise Missile outside the combat area will no longer halt course progression.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

BP50 Increased minimum hipfire spread from 2.2deg/s to 2.4deg/s (+9%). Increased maximum hipfire spread from 6.3deg/s to 6.7deg/s (+6%). Increased tactical stance spread from 2.8deg/s to 2.9deg/s (+4%). Increased aim down sight time from 220ms to 230ms (+5%). Decreased aim down sight movement speed from 3.4m/s to 3m/s (-12%). Increased horizontal recoil from 10.6deg/s to 15.6deg/s (+48%). Decreased vertical recoil from 44.4deg/s to 42deg/s (-5%). Forbearer Heavy Stock Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 11% to 16%. Moat-40 Stock Decreased aim down sight time benefit from 7% to 2%.



SVA 545 Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 230ms (-8%).



» Battle Rifles «

BAS-B Decreased maximum damage from 39 to 38 (-3%). Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 32 (-3%). Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 30.5m (-14%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 43.2m to 40.6m (-6%).



Sidewinder Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly. A90 Venom Stock Decreased recoil gun kick penalty from 16% to 5%. RB Rapidstrike Grip Increased aim down sight time benefit from 9% to 11%. Decreased recoil control penalty from 10% to 4%.

MTZ-762 JAK Heretic Carbine Kit Decreased horizontal recoil from 11.9deg/s to 9.4deg/s (-21%). Increased vertical recoil from 47.1deg/s to 47.9deg/s (+2%). Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.



» Submachine Guns «

RAM-9 Speedway v5 Short Barrel Decreased aim down sight speed penalty from 15% to 10%. Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 4% to 9%. Increased recoil control benefit from 8% to 12%. FSS Imperator Light Barrel Increased damage range benefit from 12% to 20%. Increased bullet velocity benefit from 15% to 20%. Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel Decreased bullet velocity penalty from 20% to 12%. Decreased damage range penalty from 20% to 12%.

AMR9 JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.

WSP-9 Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread from 2deg/s to 1.8deg/s (-10%). Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread from 6.2deg/s to 5.6deg/s (-10%). Decreased tactical stance spread from 3.4deg/s to 3.1deg/s (-9%).

Rival-9 JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Increased near-medium damage range from 30m to 45.7m (+38%).

PDSW 528 (MWII) Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.

Lachmann Sub (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 8.9m to 15.2m (+71%). Increased near-medium damage range from 16.5m to 20.6m (+25%). Increased medium damage range from 23.1m to 31m (+30%). Increased far-medium damage range from 36.1m to 40.6m (+13%).



» Shotguns «

Lockwood 680 Barrel Attachments Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.



» Light Machine Guns «

Pulemyot 762 Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway. JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit Decreased bullet velocity from 760m/s to 660m/s (-13%).

Bruen Mk9 Decreased aim down sight time from 450ms to 410ms (-9%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.1x (+5%). Increased movement speed from 3.9m/s to 4.4m/s (+13%). Increased crouch movement speed from 1.6m/s to 2.1m/s (+31%). Increased tactical sprint speed from 6.3m/s to 6.4m/s (+2%). Increased aim down sight movement speed from 1.9m/s to 2.4m/s (+26%).



» Sniper Rifles «

XRK Stalker Added new Optic Attachment: XRK Stalker Factory Iron Sight Unlocked via Armory Unlocks. Decreased aim down sight time from 610ms to 580ms (-5%).

KATT-AMR Decreased aim down sight time from 760ms to 720ms (-5%).

SP-X 80 (MWII) Increased aim down sight time from 545ms to 570ms (+5%).



» Handguns «

COR-45 XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit Increased bullet velocity from 525m/s to 600m/s (+14%).

Renetti JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit Resolved an issue causing specific Attachment combinations to corrupt the Weapon's appearance. Detailed Stats in the Gunsmith will no longer display an improper Tactical Stance Spread value.

9mm Daemon (MWII) Daemon Hand Rear Grip Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.



» Launchers «

Stormender EMP effects will now properly apply to enemies in Free for All Modes.



» Attachments «

Hybrid Optics Incompatible Attachments can no longer be equipped on MWII Shotguns.

Underbarrel Launchers Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire unlimited projectiles.

JAK Limb Ripper Increased movement speed while revving by 25%. Increased damage range from 1.1m to 1.4m. Increased damage from 36 to 50 (+39%). Players will no longer damage themselves in Free for All Modes. Resolved a compatibility issue with the JAK Raven Kit.



EQUIPMENT

Stun Grenade (Tactical) Resolved an issue causing the movement reduction effect to be removed upon sprinting.

EMD Grenade (Tactical) Added additional UI elements to better communicate when an enemy is tracked. Tracked enemies will now appear as a constant ping on the minimap. Resolved an issue preventing enemies from being tracked in Free for All Modes. Players can no longer die unexpectedly when an EMD is thrown at vehicles or doors.



FIELD UPGRADES

A.C.S. Improved detection of objective flags near sloped surfaces in Domination Mode.



KILLSTREAKS

Cluster Mine Resolved a bug that prevented players from deploying the Cluster Mine Killstreak

Remote Turret Players with the Tap to Interact option set will no longer become unable to reload their Weapon while a Remote Turret is active.



MWIII RANKED PLAY



Content Restrictions

Weapon Restrictions Melee Weapons Soulrender Equipment Restrictions Vests Rhino Modular Rig Vest



Addressed an issue that prevented players from earning SR after completing a match.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Top 250 Camo from animating when previewing the reward in-game. Reminder: Seasonal Division Rewards will be distributed at the end of Season 2. Payers competing to earn Top 250 Division rewards must end Season 2 in the Top 250 Division.



ZOMBIES

NEW SEASON 2 RELOADED CONTENT

Story Mission

Operation Deadbolt is tasked with investigating a new anomaly in the next Modern Warfare Zombies Story Mission. Terminus Outcomes is becoming bolder and has followed your squad into the Dark Aether. Lean on your expert guide, Sergei Ravenov, to assess the situation and survive the Dark Aether.

Dark Aether Rift

After completing the new Story Mission, a fresh Dark Aether Rift experience awaits. . . Keep your eyes open, follow the cryptic clues, and complete timed tasks to unlock access to the Rift Gate. Once inside, complete challenges and survive to earn coveted rewards, like the Blood Burner Key and more. Dark Aether Rifts are unlocked by solving a hidden quest, which activates after completing the new Season 2 Reloaded Story Mission.



New Acquisitions and Schematics

Mags of Holding: Skip the reload and pull ammo directly from your weapon's ammo stash, so you can keep pumping out damage without needing to stop and fill up again.

Skip the reload and pull ammo directly from your weapon's ammo stash, so you can keep pumping out damage without needing to stop and fill up again. Blood Burner Key: Need a sick ride? Look no further. With the Blood Burner Key, you can summon this two-wheeler Wonder Vehicle at will. Cruise in style with this nearly indestructible bike that can move across water and is fueled by the blood of zombies you flatten under its tires. Surrounded? Activate the bike's Aether Pulse ability to blast enemies in near proximity. Pro tip: Mastering the e-brake separates the best from the rest. Need to take a corner? Use the e-brake to maximize handling!

Need a sick ride? Look no further. With the Blood Burner Key, you can summon this two-wheeler Wonder Vehicle at will. Cruise in style with this nearly indestructible bike that can move across water and is fueled by the blood of zombies you flatten under its tires. Surrounded? Activate the bike's Aether Pulse ability to blast enemies in near proximity. V-R11 Wonder Weapon Case Schematic: In battle, every ally counts. Bolster your numbers using the V-R11 Wonder Weapon, capable of transforming zombies into friendly mercenaries and mercenaries into friendly zombies. Squadmate getting swarmed? You can also target allies with the V-R11, providing them temporary immunity from zombie aggression.

Containment Levels

Season 2 Reloaded introduces Containment Levels, a new tiered Exfil streak system which is immediately available to all players. Complete Contracts and successfully Exfil from the EZ to increase your Containment Level, up to 100, across 10 Tiers. Rewards increase as your Containment Level Tier increases. Tier 1 – Level 2: Start with 500 Essence Tier 2 – Level 5: Start with 5 Armor Plates Tier 3 – Level 8: Start with 1000 Essence Tier 4 – Level 12: 30% discount on Perk-A-Cola machine costs. Tier 5 – Level 20: Start with 1500 Essence. Tier 6 – Level 30: 30% bonus on Contract Essence Rewards Tier 7 – Level 40: Start with 2500 Essence. Tier 8 – Level 50: 50% discount on Mystery Box costs. Tier 9 – Level 75: Start with 5000 Essence. Tier 10 – Level 100: 20% discount on Pack-A-Punch costs. Players who are unable to successfully Exfil will be knocked back a single tier.



New Warlord: Keres

A deadly and elusive chemical warfare specialist, Keres is set to challenge even the most prepared squads. Those brave enough to face her will find her in the Killhouse at Orlov Military Base. Come prepared and approach with extreme caution: Expect her fortress to be well-defended by soldiers, snipers, turrets, traps, and poison gas grenades. Gas masks are highly recommended.

Contracts

Addressed multiple instances of contracts spawning in Warlord Strongholds.

ENEMIES

Zombies

Aether Worms Greylorm will no longer follow players to the Final Exfil Helicopter.

Zombies Addressed multiple instances where Zombies would be unable to target or follow a player.



Terminus Outcomes

Warlords Defeating a Warlord now grants a guaranteed Wonder Weapon Case.

Warlord: Keres Keres has arrived and will have a week-long spotlight at the start of Season 2 Reloaded.



ALLIES

Hell Hounds Players can no longer activate a Dog Bone while in water. Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds expressed their discomfort with being summoned under water.



WEAPONS

» Season 2 Weapons «

New Weapons introduced in Season 2 have been added to the loot pool and can be found in lockers, crates, and the Mystery Box.

» SMGs «

RAM-9

Decreased Critical Hit damage when Pack-a-Punched. The RAM-9 fires an extra bullet when PAP'd which allows it to overperform with the previous tuning.



» PISTOLS «

Basilisk

Addressed an issue that prevented players from infilling with the 'Opus' and 'Triggerfinger' Basilisk blueprints.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable while using the Juggernaut Killstreak.

UI/UX

Addressed an issue where Contract UI elements would disappear if a player left the squad while the Contract was active.

STABILITY