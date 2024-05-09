Elden Ring Players Can Win a 10-Foot Messmer the Impaler Statue

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. wants Elden Ring players to prove their love and share their favorite memories from the game as part of a new video contest, inviting Tarnished to "Return to Grace." Through June 2nd, players can upload videos celebrating Elden Ring for its lore, battles, sound, humor, diversity...or all of the above?...to show their "deep understanding of the world of Elden Ring and ability to capture its story," all in preparation of the game's expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, which is coming a bit later in June.

By uploading a video that demonstrates their love and understanding of Elden Ring, players are entered in the Return to Grace video contest, and the top entries are set to be honored with a gesture of gratitude from Bandai. The various categories for the contest and prizes for each can be seen below:

The Best Trailer will be awarded a Life Size Statue of Messmer the Impaler



Best Narrative, Best Action, and Best Direction will be awarded a Life-Size Replica of the Arm of Malenia



Best Comedy, Best Use of Sound, Best Armor Design, and Most Original Use of Elden Ring will be awarded with a Helmet of Messemer the Impaler



The announcement page from Bandai (where you can also make your submissions) notes, "Videos can use any of the assets here in addition to your own game capture. Submissions must not infringe upon any third-party intellectual property rights. Submissions must have a video quality of 1080p or above and may not feature any mods. Keep the video submission under 5 minutes and when you're ready, upload your entry publicly to YouTube, X, or Vimeo with 'Elden Ring' as part of the title."

In addition to these guidelines, the rules also mention that you must be 18 or older to submit a video, and that the contest is only available to resident of the United States (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, etc.), and that content creators who have previously received compensation from Bandai are also not eligible to participate.

Each Tarnished is only able to make one submission, and given that there's still plenty of time between now and June 2nd when the contest ends, you'll probably want to take your time planning and executing if you want to be one of the lucky few winners of the life-sized prizes.

If you're participating in the Return to Grace, best of luck!