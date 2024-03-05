Destiny 2: Guardian Games Goes Live With Huge New Update

Logan Moore

03/05/2024 04:23 pm EST

A substantial new update for Destiny 2 has today gone live alongside the start of Guardian Games All-Stars. On an annual basis, the Guardian Games event comes to Destiny 2 and brings with it a number of new challenges and rewards that players can earn. Outside of Guardian Games All-Stars now kicking off (and lasting until March 26), a notable new patch for Destiny 2 has also become available to download. 

As a whole, the latest update for Destiny 2 that Bungie has pushed out is one of the most extensive that the game has seen so far in 2024. For the most part, this patch is dedicated to all of the new activities that Bungie has added that are related to the Guardian Games. Other than this, though, some drastic gameplay balancing changes have also been made to go along with the usual array of bug fixes. In short, if you've been waiting for a reason to dive back into Destiny 2 in recent months, this update might be what you're looking for. 

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Destiny 2 update alongside the launch trailer for Guardian Games All-Stars below. 

