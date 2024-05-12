Nintendo Shares Hopeful News for Switch 2 Stock

Nintendo sounds hopeful that it will be able to meet demand for the Switch 2, which is presumed to be the next console from the publisher. This past week, Nintendo finally confirmed that it was in the process of working on new hardware which it described as the next model of the Switch. And while this Switch 2 won't be formally shown off for what seems to be a few more months, it sounds as though production of the hardware is already quite promising.

Shared in comments during a recent financial call (translated by GamesIndustry.biz), Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa indicated that there should be a healthy supply of Switch 2 units whenever the console launches. Compared to a few years ago, Furukawa said that there aren't semiconductor shortages that would impact Nintendo's ability to manufacture a larger number of Switch 2 consoles. As a result, Furukawa seems hopeful that the release process will go quite smoothly.

"As for supply of the Nintendo Switch successor console [...] at this point we are not seeing semiconductor supply issues like the ones that were happening until the year before last, and we do not anticipate that semiconductor supply will present a major problem for the launch of the console," Furukawa said.

Of course, just because Furukawa and those at Nintendo are feeling optimistic about the supply of the Switch 2, that doesn't mean that they'll be able to meet the demand which is expected to be obscenely high. To date, the original lineup of the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have sold a combined amount that surpasses 140 million units. As a result, many of those who already own a Switch are surely going to want to upgrade to the Switch 2 whenever it arrives. With this in mind, it will likely be difficult to obtain the Switch 2, at least in the early days of the console's launch.

For now, Nintendo hasn't indicated whatsoever when the Switch 2 might release, but previous rumors and reports have pointed to a time in early 2025. Prior to that time, it is known that Nintendo's next Direct presentation will happen in June 2024, although it won't feature the Switch 2 in any capacity.