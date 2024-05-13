Hideo Kojima's Upcoming Horror Game OD Has Gameplay Details Leaked

At last year's The Game Awards, developer Hideo Kojima officially revealed that he's working on a new horror game called OD (Overdose) with director and actor Jordan Peele. Thus far, we've only seen a short teaser and a few rumors about gameplay, but nothing concrete. All we really know at this stage is that it's an Xbox-published Unreal 5 game that stars several Hollywood actors. However, a new leak claims to confirm a few gameplay details, potentially giving fans an early look at how OD might play when it launches.

Latest OD Gameplay Rumors

(Photo: Xbox, Kojima Productions)

This leak comes from DuskGolem, who has proven to be a relatively reliable source, though they've definitely had several misses over the years. You'll want to take this with a massive grain of salt until Kojima or Xbox reveals something officially. Either way, this leak was posted by DuskGolem to their Discord and claims to be a collection of details remembered by someone who had playtested OD. So, not only could this leak be illegitimate, but it's also very possible that Kojima Productions may have changed directions since these playtests happened.

DuskGolem said "What I remember of Overdose is the game was trying to an experimental experience involving players using multimedia to have breakthroughs in the game. There'd be long cinematics that would lead to active and passive gameplay of two kinds, the first being where they had to use, watch, and 'guide' the characters while using information obtained from other sources, like web pages."

They then described being able to switch between first- and third-person to help characters move around the environment. Describing the second type of gameplay, DuskGolem said, "The second gameplay element involved first-person bits aimed at the player that played more traditionally like a horror game but with a similar cryptic puzzle-mystery function and a lack of cinematics like the first part."

Essentially, it sounds like players will be controlling the characters like a normal survival horror game, while some sections will pull things back a bit, potentially putting players in control of multiple characters at once. Either way, all of this tracks with what Kojima said earlier this year when he said, "OD is just as different" as Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand. For those unfamiliar, the Game Boy Advance game used a light sensor on the cartridge that players had to charge before fighting in-game vampires.

As you'd expect, it was very strange, so hearing Kojima say OD is going to be similarly "different" is exciting news for players who love the creator's attempts at innovation.