New Rumor Claims PlayStation Working With LEGO for New Collab

It's no surprise that LEGO and video games mix well. Whether it's a virtual version of the toys or a real-life collaboration with a fan-favorite game, there is a massive crossover between fans. Recently, a new rumor has started to make the rounds that yet another massive collab is coming from LEGO. This time, it sounds like Sony is going to partner up with the brick builder to bring fans new Horizon Zero Dawn-themed LEGO content. While we know which PlayStation property is being targeted, we don't know much about what shape that content will eventually take.

LEGO Horizon Zero Dawn Rumors

(Photo: LEGO)

This rumor is a joint effort between Kurakasis and Tom Henderson on Twitter. Kurakasis' tweet first started doing the rounds without saying that the crossover dealt with Horizon Zero Dawn, but Henderson came in later to clear things up. Kurakasis then seemingly confirmed that's also what they've been hearing, but it's worth noting that neither leaker seems to know if this is going to be a video game or a new LEGO set.

In Henderson's follow-up tweet, he says "But from what I know, there's a LEGO Horizon trailer that's ready to go." When Kurakasis was asked if this is a game or LEGO bundle, they said, "I'm not sure yet."

Henderson pointing to a trailer seems to hint toward it being a game and not a real-life set, but it's impossible to say unless we hear more. What's clear is that something is coming from the two companies, potentially at Sony's next showcase. It's worth noting that PlayStation and LEGO have previously teamed up for a Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck set, so this new announcement should build on that.

On top of that, we don't know what Traveler's Tales is working on to follow up its LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. That game launched in 2022 and Traveler's Tales is probably ready to start talking about what's coming next. Something in the Horizon universe would be a little less high-profile than the media properties they've been dealing with in recent years, but it would be a fun universe for the team to play in. Hopefully, something will be revealed soon.

Rumored PlayStation Showcase

Last month, rumors started to swirl that PlayStation is hosting a new showcase this month. Sony has yet to say anything official, but those rumors have continued to circulate and leaks like this partnership only add to the validity. As of this writing, we're nearing the middle of the month, so hopefully, PlayStation will make an official announcement relatively soon.