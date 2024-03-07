French's Introduces Dill Pickle Mustard

Pickles are still having their moment when it comes to food trends, but now, it's going to a whole new level. French's has announced the release of the new French's Creamy Dill Pickle Mustard, a new offering that combines two fan-favorite condiments — pickles and mustard — in one spread just in time for grilling and sandwich season.

According to the brand, the Creamy Dill Pickle Mustard is a blend of tangy yellow mustard and zippy dill pickle, making it a great addition to sandwiches, hot dogs, burgers, fries, salads, or even deviled eggs. The possibilities are limitless. The spread is also just the latest addition to French's lineup of Creamy Mustard spreads, a lineup that also includes Creamy Honey Chipotle Mustard, Creamy Roasted Garlic Mustard, Creamy Sweet Applewood Mustard, and Creamy Yellow Mustard. The new Creamy Dill Pickle Mustard is available now.

Dill Pickle Ketchup is Also a Thing

If pickle mustard isn't enough pickle for you, there's also pickle ketchup. Late last year, Heinz announced that they were releasing Pickle Ketchup, an all-new condiment combining tangy savory pickles and classic Heinz ketchup. That product was set to hit stores this year.

"Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years," says Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company. "The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together."

Will you be trying French's Creamy Dill Pickle Mustard? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.