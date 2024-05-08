Megan Thee Stallion's New Album to Feature Surprising Anime Sample

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she has cleared a surprising anime sample in her upcoming album that fans will be excited to hear! Megan Thee Stallion has been a huge hit not only in the music world, but among anime and pop culture fans as well as she has been outspoken about her love of anime in the past. Megan Thee Stallion has not only shown love for her favorite anime series, but also has taken it to the next level to showcase that love through other art like cosplay and even the music she produces as well. This includes a new shout out in her upcoming album.

Megan Thee Stallion recently got anime fans talking when she debuted the visuals for her upcoming single, "Boa," and it showcased a full cosplay of One Piece's Boa Hancock along with shouting out classic PlayStation 2 era visuals. But it turns out that this cover is only the beginning of the kinds of anime shout outs she'll be showing off in the future and Megan Thee Stallion has also revealed to fans that she's managed to clear a "never been done/very hard to do" anime sample for her currently untitled album.

Megan Thee Stallion reveals an anime sample was cleared for her third studio album via IG. pic.twitter.com/k4ICtCJjwT — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) May 7, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion New Album's First Details

As Megan Thee Stallion teased on her Instagram stories (as spotted by @MegansStats on X), "Y'all will NEVER believe what anime sample I got cleared for my album...this has NEVER BEEN DONE / VERY HARD TO DO y'all are going to scream." It's yet to be revealed what this anime sample will be, and it could be coming from any number of major anime franchises. The artist has shared love for all sorts of anime like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball, Black Clover, Hunter x Hunter, My Hero Academia and more.

Most recently with "Boa" (with the single releasing on Friday, May 10th), she even shared a shout out to One Piece's anime. This could be the reference she's talking about, but unfortunately we won't find out for sure until this album releases. Following the singles, "Hiss," "Cobra," and "Boa," Megan Thee Stallion has yet to reveal the title or release date of her next work. So until then, fans will have to listen closely for when she sneaks in this anime music sample in her future song releases in the weeks to come.