Heinz Is Making Condiments a Big Dill With New Pickle Ketchup

If you haven't noticed by now, pickles are having a moment, but real ones know that pickles have gone hand-in-hand with burgers and hot dogs for well over a century. They're pretty much a perfect pairing which is why on Monday, Heinz announced that they are bringing another perfect pairing into the mix and it is a pretty "big dill" — pun intended. On Monday, the iconic ketchup brand announced the launch of Pickle Ketchup, their all-new condiment combining two iconic flavors: tangy, savory pickles and classic Heinz ketchup.

The new product comes at a time when pickles really are having a major moment. According to a recent Datassential report, pickle obsession is at an all-time high with 73 percent of Americans loving pickles. Pickle products have themselves also become viral trends on social media this year and have seen huge upticks in searches. Pickles even have their own holiday — National Pickle Day, which is coming up on November 14th. As for Heinz, they are no strangers to the pickle world. While many know them for their ketchup, Henry J. Heinz in the early 1900s even earned the name "Pickle King" for owning the largest pickle company in the United States meaning that this new innovation is not only of the moment, but a long time coming.

"Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years," says Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company. "The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together."

For pickle fans wanting to get their hands on the new Pickle Ketchup — or even just the pickle curious — here's what you need to know. The new flavor will begin rolling out to store shelves in the United States in early 2024. For those in the United Kingdom, you're the lucky ones as it's currently rolling out in select retailers and will continue to roll out in additional markets later this year and early next.

Pickle Ketchup is Just The Latest News From Heinz

Pickle Ketchup is just the latest condiment news from Heinz. Recently, the brand had a bit of fun celebrating the excitement around Taylor Swift's appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in support of Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce with the limited release of "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch" sauce. The sauce was a reference to the viral moment from the musician's appearance at the game when she was spotted enjoying what appeared to be a chicken tender alongside "ketchup and seemingly ranch". The brand released 100 bottles of the combo with the special labelling. While those special bottles were limited, fans wanting to try the combination for themselves are still in luck — it's a variety the brand has been offering since 2019. Now to find out how it pairs with pickles….

Will you be checking out new Pickle Ketchup? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!