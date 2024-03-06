Coffee Mate Teams Up With Dr. Pepper for a Dirty Soda Creamer

If you have spent any time on social media lately, particuarly TikTok, then you've probably seen the "dirty soda" trend. Popular in Utah since the 2010s, a "dirty soda" is a soda — frequently Dr. Pepper — mixed with creamer, flavored syrup, and a lime. More recently, Sonic locations started offering a "make it dirty" option when customizing beverages as well and now, Coffee Mate is making it even easier to get the "dirty soda" experience at home. Coffee Mate has teamed up with Dr. Pepper for a new, coconut lime Dirty Soda creamer rolling out to retailers in March.

The new creamer, which is a limited time offering, is meant to be added to soda — ideally Dr. Pepper as even the packaging suggests users mix the creamer with the soda — rather than coffee. it will be available nationwide and has a suggested retail of $3.29

In Other Soda News

Coffee Mate's new Dirty Soda creamer isn't the only soda news. It was recently announced that MUG Root Beer is finally getting in on the Zero Sugar game with Zero Sugar MUG Root Beer starting to hit store shelves wherever Pepsi products are sold. MTN DEW's latest Baja Blast spin off flavors have also recently surfaced with Baja Point Break Punch and Baja Laguna Lemonade coming out this summer.

Coca-Cola also recently announced a new flavor, the K-pop inspired Coca-Cola K-Wave, a fruit-flavored twist on regular Coke.

"We are excited to celebrate one of the most passionate fan communities in the world and create new experiences that we hope will bring Coca-Cola® magic to fans across the globe," Coca-Cola global strategy head Oana Vladsaid in a press release. "In the Coke Creations spirit, the experience starts with an amazing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste accompanied by a dash of fruity K-Pop magic. The beverage then unlocks other experiences like the AI-powered journey for fans to customize a music video as well as the unique collaboration with JYP Entertainment and three beloved K-Pop groups."

