MUG Root Beer Just Dropped Its First Zero Sugar Alternative

MUG Root Beer is officially joining the Zero Sugar game. With most soda brands opting to go the Zero Sugar route in comparison to introducing Diet versions, the Pepsi-owned root beer is the latest to go with the former. Zero Sugar MUG Root Beer is already starting to pop up wherever Pepsi products are sold as the brand itself launches a campaign driven by digital media.

The root beer will be available in both 20-ounce bottles and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Mug zero sugar also bangs but this is a root beer stan account. I don’t discriminate — saint anthony (@Anthmoceri) February 11, 2024

"They just came out with a zero sugar Mug rootbeer that I need in my life as well," @tj110_ added.

First introduced in 1940, MUG Root Beer was acquired by PepsiCo in 1986. Diet MUG Root Beer was introduced in the 1960s and will seemingly continue in select markets. With Zero Sugar MUG, however, it looks like a wider rollout will be implemented.

What other new Pepsi drinks are there?

Other the Zero Sugar MUG reviews, the other largest Pepsi brand news of the year is the addition of MTN DEW Baja Blast to the soda-maker's release lineup for all of 2024 instead of its traditional summer-only release.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long," MTN DEW Vice President of Marketing JP Bittencourt offered in a press release in January. "Thank you to all the BAJA BLAST lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that's a win-win."