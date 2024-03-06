Hidden Valley Unveils Cheez-It-Flavored Ranch Dressing

Ranch dressing is a pretty big deal, and it looks like Hidden Valley knows that all too well. Wednesday, the chain announced a major new initiative that will see seven different flavors of ranch dressing enter the marketplace. At the root of the new offerings is a Cheez-It-based Cheesy Ranch, a salad dressing flavored after the classic cheese crackers.

"Ranch fans never cease to amaze us with their creative twists on Hidden Valley Ranch," CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch, offered in a press release. "When we caught wind of them combining the irresistible flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Cheez-It crackers, we were blown away. We couldn't be more thrilled to make this dream collaboration a reality!"

Hidden Valley's new Cheesy Ranch will launch at Wal-mart beginning March 10th and Kroger stores at some point in April. The dressing will come in a single size and retail for $5.99 dependent on location.

"Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It fans share the same obsession with our delicious food, so bringing them together made perfect sense," added Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "For the first time ever, our fans can drizzle the cheezy deliciousness they know and love on just about anything! That's why we're so excited to partner with Hidden Valley Ranch to bring this craveable, cheezy combo to all kinds of snacks."

It should be noted Hidden Valley isn't marketing its new Cheesy Ranch as a limited-time item, so it's possible the new dip might be around for the long haul. In addition to Cheesy Ranch, the six other flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch announced Wednesday include:

Garlic Ranch – the ultimate condiment for pizza dipping

Nashville Hot – the spicy sauce that's been missing on fried chicken sandwiches

Creamy Jalapeno – perfect for drizzling or dipping nachos and tacos

Spicy Hot Honey – a sweet and spicy sidekick for pizza and fried chicken

Green Goddess – creamy, herb-y deliciousness for salads or grain bowls

Parmesan Ranch – a tangy twist for a classic Caesar salad

It's unclear when the six other flavors will start seeing release.