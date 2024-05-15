That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Cosplay Readies for Season 3 Rimuru

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is now back in action this Spring 2024 season with Season 3 of the anime, and an awesome cosplay is helping to show off Demon Lord Rimuru ahead of his big fight in the coming episodes. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is one of the big returning Isekai franchises that fans are now enjoying this Spring, and the first few episodes of Season 3 have been patiently setting up for the massive fights to come in the later episodes. This includes when we'll get to see Rimuru once again fully unleashing the full power that he has at his disposal.

Officially being recognized as one of the Demon Lords as of the end of the previous season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has since revealed that this was welcomed all sorts of new issues for Rimuru to figure out. As he readies to make his debut to the world, Rimuru has to navigate how the church and neighboring kingdoms will see him moving forward. But until we get to see a full Rimuru, thankfully artist seracoss on Instagram has brought the Demon Lord to life with a perfect cosplay. Check it out:

Where to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is now available for streaming with its episodes released for fans with Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia. New additions to the cast for Season 3 include the likes of the Inori Minase as Mariabel Rosso, Kenji Nojima as Leonard, Eiji Takemoto as Arnaud Bauman, Hajime Iijima as Bacchus, Haruka Aikawa as Litus, Wataru Komada as Garde, Taishi Murata as Fritz, Shoya Chiba as Saare, Mari Hino as Glenda Attley, and Masashi Yamane as Grigori.

As for what to expect from the new season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is teased as such, "Rimuru has officially become a Demon Lord after defeating Clayman. Following Walpurgis, the Demon Lords' banquet, Rimuru's domain is expanded to include the entire Great Forest of Jura. Anticipating a flood of representatives from all races showing up to pay their respects, Rimuru decides to throw a festival to commemorate the opening of Tempest, using it as an opportunity to gain new citizens and present Demon Lord Rimuru to the world."

You can now catch up with the first two seasons of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, OVA specials, spin-offs, and movie streaming with Crunchyroll as well.