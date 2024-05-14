Dragon Ball Cosplay Powers Up With Ultra Instinct Goku

Dragon Ball Super introduced Ultra Instinct Goku to the world, and one awesome cosplay has brought this godly form to life! Dragon Ball Super really shook up the franchise with the Tournament of Power as it brought Goku to a new form never seen before. Unlike the Super Saiyan God transformations, Ultra Instinct didn't come to Goku with ease as it took him multiple tries to reach a point where he could use the form at will. It then took even more training in the Dragon Ball Super manga to reach a level of mastery that Goku could use to fight godly new foes.

Dragon Ball Super then took Ultra Instinct Goku even further with new forms and abilities in the arcs following the end of the anime, and unfortunately it's still unclear as to whether or not we will see any more of the manga following original creator Akira Toriyama's passing. But even if Dragon Ball Super doesn't continue, Ultra Instinct Goku has made such an impact with fans that it's hard to imagine any future form could surpass it. Another good example of just how cool Ultra Instinct Goku can be is an awesome cosplay from artist xeplay_cosplay on TikTok that brings the form to life perfectly! Check it out:

What's Next for Dragon Ball?

At least there will still be new Dragon Ball materials to enjoy later this year even with Dragon Ball Super's manga future left uncertain. Dragon Ball Daima will be a brand new anime series set to release some time later this Fall for the franchise's 40th anniversary. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa will once again be providing the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such when it was first announced, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."