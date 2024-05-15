Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Dolly Parton For New Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is known for their innovative doughnut collections, but their latest might just be their sweetest yet. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced that they've teamed up with country music icon Dolly Parton for a brand-new collection called the Dolly Parton Southern Sweets collection. The new lineup contains four all-new doughnuts that the brand says have "a lil' somethin' sweet for everyone."

Included in the new Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection are the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, the Peachy keen Cobbler Doughnut, the Banana Puddin' Pie, and the Chocolate Creme Pie. The new collection, which is available for a limited time in participating Krispy Kreme shops, are available in a limited-edition custom Dolly Parton dozens box. You can check out descriptions of the doughnuts below.

• Dolly Dazzler Doughnut – an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.

• Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.

• Banana Puddin' Pie – an unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding KREME, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

• Chocolate Crème Pie – an Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

"Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," Parton said in a statement. "These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I'm excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They're pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!"

The new Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection is available now for a limited time. Fans can also find the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Banana Puddin' Pie, and Chocolate Creme Pie Doughnut in a limited time Kripsy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. And, on Saturday, May 18th, Krispy Kreme is celebrating the new collection with a "sweet" deal. Anyone who gets "Dolly'd Up" — meaning they dress up like Dolly Parton or even just wear their favorite Dolly merch — will get a free Original Glazed Doughnut. Don't want to get "Dolly'd Up"? All you have to do to get your free doughnut is sing your favorite Dolly song.

"Krispy Kreme and Dolly Parton have a special thing in common — we both love to share joy," Dave Skena, Global Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said. "It was a joy — and an honor — to collaborate with Dolly to create her signature doughnut collection. These doughnuts are going to dazzle and delight fans just like Dolly herself."

The new Dolly Parton Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection is available at participating Krispy Kreme locations for a limited time.