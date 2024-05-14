Star Wars Fans and Stars Celebrate Creator George Lucas Turning 80 Today

Star Wars creator George Lucas is celebrating his birthday today – and what a birthday it is!

George Lucas is celebrating his 80th birthday today, May 14, 2024 – and a lot of people are celebrating with him!

Social media has been lighting up with praise and birthday wishes for George Lucas. More than that, there have been some very poignant ruminations of what Lucas has done with his 80 years on Earth, from the enduring legacy of Star Wars and Indiana Jones to the larger spirit of creativity and independence that Lucas has come to symbolize through his filmmaking success.

Scroll below for a sampling of how Star Wars fans, the franchise's stars, and everyone in between are celebrating George Lucas on his 80th birthday!