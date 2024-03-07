Mike Tyson to Face Jake Paul in Netflix Live-Streaming Boxing Event

Netflix continues to dive into live sports with a boxing event headlined by Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The streamer has increased its live content in recent months, and the trend will only increase in the future with the addition of WWE Raw. The Netflix Slam is also another recent sports event that was streamed to Netflix subscribers, and featured a tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. MMA and boxing always draw large crowds to their events and PPV orders through cable, so it makes sense that Netflix would want to dip its toes into the sport as well. And who better to feature as a headliner than "Iron Mike" Tyson vs. Jake Paul?

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, July 20th, with the event being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Netflix is billing it as a "live global sports event" and it comes as a partnership between Netflix and Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

(Photo: Netflix)

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," said Jake Paul in a statement. "Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you're tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you're a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime."

"I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas," said Mike Tyson. "He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

"Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and we hope it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history," said Nakisa Bidarian, founder of Most Valuable Promotions. "Partnering with Netflix for this deal presents an unparalleled opportunity to bring Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to the world on an unprecedented scale and we look forward to delivering this incredible clash of two of sports biggest names. Six generations of boxing fans will have a stake in the outcome and will be able to watch an anti-hero, Jake Paul, put it all on the line against the baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson. Thank you to Netflix for their vision and trust in MVP to put on this historic event."