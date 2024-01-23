WWE RAW Moves to Netflix: Everything You Need To Know

WWE's flagship show is heading to Netflix. The streamer has been on the lookout to increase its live content offering to subscribers, dabbling in comedy specials and reality shows. But what Netflix has really wanted is to secure a deal for live sports, which streaming companies have started to expand into. Max has added a live sports tier for subscribers, and Peacock and Paramount+ have live sports as well. Netflix's new partnership with WWE and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will see WWE Monday Night Raw move from USA Network to Netflix starting in January 2025.

This will be the first time Raw isn't on linear television since it debuted over 31 years ago. Netflix will be the exclusive new home of Raw in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time. Netflix subscribers outside the U.S. will be able to watch all WWE shows and specials as available, inclusive of Raw and WWE's other weekly shows – SmackDown and NXT – as well as the company's Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. This also includes original series, documentaries, and any future projects.

Starting in January 2025, @Netflix will exclusively stream #WWERaw (in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America) every single week, all year long! https://t.co/SOSACjfp7w pic.twitter.com/lTdSXMep9K — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

"This deal is transformative," said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

"We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix," said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. "By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we'll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we're thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

"In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling," said Nick Khan, WWE President. "We believe Netflix, as one of the world's leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw's live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."