McDonald's Sweetens Up Summer With New Grandma McFlurry

McDonald's is celebrating grandmas everywhere with what might be there sweetest treat to date. On Thursday, McDonald's announced the introduction of their newest McFlurry, the Grandma McFlurry, a limited edition treat coming to McDonald's this summer to celebrate grandma as well as recreated cherished moments spent with her. The new treat arrives at McDonald's on May 21st.

The new Grandma McFlurry is sweet "just like grandma" and features a delicious syrup with chopped crunchy candy pieces — like grandma's favorite treat that she hid in her purse — blended in McDonald's creamy vanilla soft serve. McDonald's says it's perfect to enjoy yourself, or to share with the grandma or grandma-figure in your life. The new McFlurry was developed by a member of the McDonald's culinary team who just so happens to be a grandmother herself.

"The new Grandma McFlurry was created a Culinary team member who is a grandmother herself," Marcelo Fajnerman, VP Menu Strategy said. "She was relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life, drawing from her own experiences."

"Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they're having a major moment influencing our culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor, and now, even food with our newest McFlurry," Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's said. "The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we're excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives."

To mark the release of the new Grandma McFlurry, McDonald's has also partnered with singer-songwriter Remi Wolf for a cover of the classic song "How Sweet It is (To Be Loved By You)" which will debut on all music platforms on May 21st as well as two-time Latin Grammy nominee and Puerto Rican star Jay Wheeler for a cover of iconic Latin song "Piel Canela".

McDonald's is also kicking off the new Grandma McFlurry with a new take on the ice cream truck, Grandma's McFlurry Mobile. The truck will offer free, first tastes of the Grandma McFlurry before it is available in restaurants. The truck will be making stops around New York City on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th, with stops including senior centers and assisted living homes. McDonald's is also donating to Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly, a national organization whose mission is to support older adults experiencing isolation and loneliness. You can check out the details below.

Friday, May 17

◦ 1 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST: Herald Square – 104 W 35th St, New York, NY 10018 (On the corner of W 34th St. and Broadway)

Saturday, May 18

◦ We'll make stops at senior centers and assisted living homes in East Harlem from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and Flushing from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Keep your eyes peeled!

The new Grandma McFlurry arrives at McDonalds on May 21st and will be available for a limited time.