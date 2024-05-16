Sabrina the Teenage Witch Star Melissa Joan Hart Reveals What Strange Prop She Took From Set

It's been more than 20 years since the series finale of Sabrina the Teenage Witch aired and now, series star Melissa Joan Hart is revealing what might be the most interesting prop that she took from set. Speaking with People. Hart revealed that she has a number of things from her time on Sabrina the Teenage Witch — but the one that tops them all is a piece of her face.

"I do have some candlestick holders. In my pantry, I have some Italian pottery things that hung on the wall," Hart said. "I have a piece of my face from the episode where I fell apart, which I think was called 'Falling to Pieces' or something about pieces of Sabrina."

The episode referenced is the Season 6 finale, "I Fall to Pieces", which sees Sabrina turned to stone and, as a result, falling to pieces. Hart went on to detail that she also has a piece of an airplane propeller that came from the first episode of the series that she directed, sharing that the whole crew signed it for her.

Hart Has Previously Credited Salem the Cat With Helping Her Take Home Props

Hart has previously revealed that the cat who played Salem unexpectedly helped her take items from the show's set, thanks to a mishap in which the cat created just enough chaos that she and other cast members were able to take things.

"I took everything" Hart said when asked if she took anything from set. "Clothing, set pieces, things I don't even know how I got home."

But she does know how she managed to grab items: an escaped cat.

"We were all screaming and yelling on the night we rapped, so the cat freaked out and escaped," Hart explained. "We had to lock down the set to find the cat. It just freaked out, scratched the trainer to pieces and disappeared. Our sound stage was something like 22,000 square feet and we had to search the whole thing for that cat. While we walked around the set, we just stole so much stuff. Maybe I'll post some of it on Instagram and be like, 'Anyone recognize this?'"

Could There Be a Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reboot?

Originally airing from 1996 to 2003 — the first four seasons aired on ABC and the final three on The WB — Sabrina the Teenage Witch has long remained a fan favorite series, but while the Archie Comics series of the same name got a darker Netflix adaptation with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there have been no plans for a reboot of Hart's series, though she has previously said that she is not entirely opposed to the idea, so long as it was done right.

"I think it would be so much fun to be back with those people," Hart said. "I would want to assemble the same crew and cast. I see the appeal of it, for sure. And I would like to see what kind of storylines they'd come up with, but it would have to be done right."