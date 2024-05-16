Tony McFarr, Chris Pratt's Stunt Double, Dead at 47

Tony McFarr, the stuntman best known for doubling Chris Pratt in various projects, has passed away at age 47. McFarr's death was originally reported by TMZ before the news was confirmed by the Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home in Merritt Island, Florida. According to the initial report, McFarr died of unknown causes on May 13th at his home outside of Orlando. McFarr's mother, Donna, told TMZ that her son's passing was unexpected and that he was in good health. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, McFarr's cause of death is still pending.

McFarr had 60 stunt credits to his name. His first stunt roles were back in 2011 in Bones and Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon. His television credits included Teen Wolf, Burn Notice, Homeland, The Originals, Halt and Catch Fire, The Walking Dead, MacGyver, The Gifted, and more. His film credits included Rock of Ages, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, Furious 7, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, Captain America: Civil War, Logan Lucky, Pitch Perfect 3, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and more.

McFarr was best known for doubling Pratt on various projects, including Passengers, Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Back in 2016, Pratt showed some love for McFarr on Instagram while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"Here's me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set. Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap," Pratt wrote at the time. Since the news of McFarr's passing, some fans have found the old post and commented their condolences. You can view the post below:

Pratt posted another image with McFarr while making the Guardians sequel, and captioned it, "Here's a better view." You can view that photo below:

McFarr's final credit was for the short film, Grobb, in 2022. He also had a few acting credits to his name, including episodes of Burn Notice, One Tree Hill, and MacGyver. During his career, he was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards for "Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture" for Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, Jurassic World, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Our thoughts are with McFarr's family and friends at this difficult time.