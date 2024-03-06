Timothée Chalamet Wants Austin Butler's Elvis to Cameo in His Bob Dylan Biopic

Thanks to the recent smash success of Dune: Part Two, viewers are especially curious to see what the future holds for Timothée Chalamet's filmography. Chalamet has beeen attached to star in A Complete Unknown, an upcoming movie centered around the life of musician Bob Dylan. In a recent interview with NME, Chalamet pitched a way for one of his Dune: Part Two co-stars, Austin Butler, to possibly factor into A Complete Unknown. As Chalamet suggested, Butler could reprise his role as Elvis Presley from 2022's Elvis, to play off of the pair's real-life dynamic.

"I wish you were in it!" Chalamet told Butler. "There's an Elvis character in the Johnny Cash biopic [Walk The Line]. It's really brief, it's very brief, but I was kind of wishing we could create a musical cinematic universe."

What Is A Complete Unknown About?

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown will star Chalamet as Bob Dylan, as his debut shakes up the world of folk music. The film will also star Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Slyie Russo, and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, replacing Benedict Cumberbatch.

"It's not really a Bob Dylan biopic," Mangold said during an interview last year. "The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making it, is it's about, as in all cases I think of the best true-life movies are never cradle to grave but they're about a very specific moment. In this case, it might sound Altman-esque, but it's a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early '60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease."

Will There Be an Extended Cut of Elvis?

As Elvis director Baz Luhrmann previously hinted to ScreenRant, his rumored four-hour cut of Elvis could potentially be released — at a later date. He most recently indicated that the project could live on as a television series, similarly to how he recut his 2008 film Australia into the recent Hulu series Faraway Downs.

"Not now, and not probably next year," Luhrmann explained. "But I don't close my mind to the idea that in the future, there might be a way of exploring another [cut]. I've got to be really careful here, because the moment I put it out there... I tell you what, all my tweets are nothing but, 'We want the four-hour version! We want the four-hour version!' I think people are at my gates with pitchforks saying, 'We want the four-hour version!' But I don't close my mind to the idea that there would be an extended cut. Right now, with how long it's stayed in the theaters and how well it's done, it's crossed the line. But it's done so well on HBO Max over the weekend, so it's about the parent company going, 'Wow, it's really worth spending the money.'"

"Because it isn't just like I've got it, and you just put it out there," Luhrmann continued. "Every minute in post-production, you have to do visual effects, grading, cutting, refining, and ADR sound. It's not like it's just sitting there finished, and I can just push a button and it comes out. You'd have to get back in and work on it. To do an extended cut, you'd be working on it for another four or six months something. I'm not closed to it, but not now. I'm a little bit on the tired side."

Would you want to see Austin Butler's Elvis cameo in A Complete Unknown? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.