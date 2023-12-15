Dune 2's Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler 1v1 in New Call of Duty Video

Dune Part 2 actors Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler got to face off against each other in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises of all-time and it has been leveraging that success to secure huge crossovers. Rambo, The Terminator, Nicki Minaj, Godzilla and King Kong, and now Dune have all crossed over with the shooter franchise. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, fans were given the opportunity to purchase a skin based on Timothee Chalamet's portrayal of Paul Atreides. In the coming weeks, we will also see the arrival of Austin Butler's Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen as a usable skin. The two actors are faithfully recreated in the game and given unique weapons, cosmetic items, and voiced dialogue.

To celebrate the arrival of Timothee Chalamet's character, Call of Duty has put out a new video which sees the Dune Part 2 duking it out in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The two battled it out using exclusively knives where all worthwhile beefs are settled: Rust. Ultimately, Timothee Chalamet came away with the victory. The timing of the video comes as we got a new trailer for Dune Part 2. The movie was supposed to have released already as it was scheduled to release at the start of November, but it was delayed due to the SAG-Aftra strike. The film is now due out in March and fans are eager to see the film. Either way, the intense rivalry between Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is brewing in Call of Duty.

Dune: Part Two’s Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler face-off on Rust, as they play their Dune Operators for the first time in Call of Duty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oIglMWJ5TD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 14, 2023

If you haven't had a chance to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, there's a pretty good deal happening right now. The game is currently on sale on Xbox and there's also a free trial happening across all platforms until December 17th. The free trial lets you play a handful of the game's best maps, try out the Zombies mode, and sample Ground War. If you're a big Dune fan who already owns Modern Warfare 3, you can also pick up the Paul Atreides skin for 2,400 CoD Points. You can likely expect the Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen skin to cost a similar amount when it releases later down the line.