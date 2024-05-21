New Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Confirmed, Poster Revealed

Look alive: After 36 years, the wait for Beetlejuice 2 is almost over.

Warner Bros. announced that a new Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer will put some life in your afterlife this Thursday (May 23). The studio also unveiled the first one-sheet teaser poster for the long-awaited sequel, which finds Michael Keaton's Ghost with the Most still in the Neitherworld's waiting room. "You've waited an eternity for this," the tagline reads. Before you lose your shrunken head, Warners will summon Beetlejuice Beetlejuice into theaters on September 6.

Directed by Tim Burton, the Beetlejuice sequel sees Keaton reprise his iconic role as "bio-exorcist" Betelgeuse alongside original co-stars Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek), with Jenna Ortega (Burton's Wednesday), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (The Matrix films), Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon), and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) among the new cast members.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's (Ryder) life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid (Ortega), discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

"Unless it felt right, he had no burning desire to do it," Burton previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook." That came as a death in the Deetz family, which the director teased "sets things in motion."

"I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again," Burton said. "That made it emotional, gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it."

Burton directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday) and a story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson in the 1988 original. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters Sept. 6.