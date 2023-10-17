Dune: Part Two's Timothee Chalamet Reveals How Co-Star Austin Butler Motivated Him

Even as Dune: Part Two has been delayed to next spring, anticipation for the upcoming sequel is still pretty high. The new film will adapt even more of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi franchise, including the iconic battle between Paul Atredies (Timothee Chalamet) and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler). In a new interview with GQ, Chalamet previewed his onscreen rapport with Butler — and revealed one side effect of their onscreen bond. According to Chalamet, Butler's ability to easily prepare for his role made him feel like he needed to step up his game.

"I can't overstate how inspiring it was to me personally," Chalamet said. "Because here was someone who's a little older than me, but generationally we're similar, and I don't know how he would put it, but his journey was different than mine. But he takes the work incredibly seriously. And I feel like I hadn't seen that among someone my age, whether it was in drama school or on set, that did take the work that seriously but then after 'cut' wasn't, you know, in some show of how seriously they took it—and instead is this tremendously affable, wonderful man."

"You're talking about two of the most talented young actors of our generation facing off," producer Cale Boyter added. "I would say Timmy's level of preparation going into the scene—well, knowing he was fighting Austin enhanced it."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Dune: Part Two is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New characters will also include Lea Seydoux as Margot Fenring, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book. This has led to the question of whether or not future films are in the works — and according to director Denis Villeneuve, it very well might be.

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," Villeneuve tells Empire. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

Are you excited for Dune: Part Two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to be released on March 14, 2024.