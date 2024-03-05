Star Trek: Captain Sisko Tries to Stop a War In New Preview
03/05/2024 12:00 pm EST
Starfleet's great war hero, Captain Benjamin Sisko, tries to stop another war from ravaging the galaxy in the preview for Star Trek #18, releasing March 20th. From the creative team of writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly, artist Marcus To, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Clayton Cowles, Star Trek #18 is the final chapter of the "Glass and Bone" arc. The story has seen Sisko tasked with talking the Tzenkethi back from the brink of invasion. However, he didn't account for the Romulans arguing on the other side and providing the Tzenkethi with technology. Now, with the Tzenkethi homeworld about to self-destruct, Sisko and the crew of the USS Theseus are literally all that's between the Tzenkethi and the awaiting Cardassian fleet.
"The Federation's fate is one again in Sisko's hands...and even the power of a god might not be enough to save it," says Star Trek Group Editor Heather Antos. "Between Marcus To's masterful designs of the warmongering Tzenkethi (space dinosaurs?!?!) and Jackson Lanzing's and Collin Kelly's epic tale of what makes a man more than human, Star Trek #18 continues to push the franchise boldly beyond anything it's ever known."
Star Trek #18 goes on sale on March 20th. The issue's preview pages follow.
- Star Trek #18
- JAN241238
- (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Marcus To (CA) Marcus To, Rod Reis
- Tzenketh is on the brink of war against the Federation... and it's all the fault of Captain Sisko and his crew. A battle between the Tzenkethi, Romulans, and Cardassians is imminent, while Tzenketh itself begins to tremble. The Theseus crew's actions have exacerbated the volcanic instability of the planet-another thing the Romulans will undoubtedly pin on the Federation. The Romulan Magistrex's plot to build an alliance that will destroy the Federation is underway, can Sisko and his crew manage to save this savage world of glass and bone? Find out in the finale of arc three of the Eisner-nominated series!
- In Shops: Mar 20, 2024
- SRP: $4.99
Star Trek #18 Cover A
Star Trek #18 Cover B
Star Trek #18 Recap/Credits
Star Trek #18 Preview Page 1
Star Trek #18 Preview Page 2
Star Trek #18 Preview Page 3
Star Trek #18 Preview Page 4
Star Trek #18 Preview Page 5
