Star Trek: Captain Sisko Tries to Stop a War In New Preview

Starfleet's great war hero, Captain Benjamin Sisko, tries to stop another war from ravaging the galaxy in the preview for Star Trek #18, releasing March 20th. From the creative team of writers Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly, artist Marcus To, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Clayton Cowles, Star Trek #18 is the final chapter of the "Glass and Bone" arc. The story has seen Sisko tasked with talking the Tzenkethi back from the brink of invasion. However, he didn't account for the Romulans arguing on the other side and providing the Tzenkethi with technology. Now, with the Tzenkethi homeworld about to self-destruct, Sisko and the crew of the USS Theseus are literally all that's between the Tzenkethi and the awaiting Cardassian fleet.

"The Federation's fate is one again in Sisko's hands...and even the power of a god might not be enough to save it," says Star Trek Group Editor Heather Antos. "Between Marcus To's masterful designs of the warmongering Tzenkethi (space dinosaurs?!?!) and Jackson Lanzing's and Collin Kelly's epic tale of what makes a man more than human, Star Trek #18 continues to push the franchise boldly beyond anything it's ever known."

Star Trek #18 goes on sale on March 20th. The issue's preview pages follow.