Star Trek Defiant Sends Sela on a Time Travel Mission to Meet Her Mother, Tasha Yar

One of Star Trek: The Next Generation's great recurring villains, Sela, gets the spotlight in Star Trek: Defiant Annual #1 from IDW Publishing. Star Trek: Defiant writer Christopher Cantwell is joined by Star Trek artist Ramon Rosanas in telling the tale of what happens after the events of Day of Blood, Star Trek's comics' first crossover event. Sela returns to Romulus with information obtained from Klingon Chancellor Martok, but it doesn't return her to the good graces of Romulan Intelligence as she'd hoped. Sela decides to embark on a journey to the past to correct her previous mistakes but ends up further back in her timeline than expected, running across one person she'd rather forget: her mother, Tasha Yar.

Star Trek: Defiant Annual #1 goes on sale on January 24th. The issue's solicitation information and preview pages are included below.