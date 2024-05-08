Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 7 Clip: Michael Burnham Talks It Out With Moll and L'ak (Exclusive)

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the U.S.S. Discovery have finally caught up to Moll (Eve Harlow) and L'ak (Elias Toufexis) in an exclusive new clip from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 7, "Erigah." Unfortunately for Moll and L'ak, the Federation isn't the only faction that has found them. The episode's title refers to the Breen erigah, or blood debt, on L'ak's head. While the Federation has Mol and L'ak custody, the Breen are on their way, and as Moll and L'ak explain to Burnham in the clip above, if they could pay to lift the erigah, they would already have done so. However, with L'ak in bad shape, there may be nowhere to run for the duo. Here's the official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 7, "Erigah:"

"With Moll and L'ak finally in custody, the Federation is pulled into a diplomatic and ethical firestorm when the Breen arrive and demand they be handed over. Meanwhile, a frustrated Book looks for ways to help as Tilly, Adira, and Reno work to decipher the latest clue."

(Photo: Eve Harlow as Moll and Elias Toufexis as L'ak in Star Trek: Discovery, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Paramount+)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on Paramount+

According to Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's official synopsis, the season "finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's recurring guest stars include Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise are co-showrunners.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 debut weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+.