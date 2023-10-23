Star Trek: Sisko Meets Janeway In New Preview

Two of Star Trek's iconic captains, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Captain Benjamin Sisko and Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Kathryn Janeway, meet in this week's Star Trek #13 from IDW Publishing. Star Trek #13 – by writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, artist Marcus To, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letter Clayton Cowles – is the first Star Trek issue since the conclusion of the Day of Blood crossover event, beginning the new "A Savage World of Glass and Bone" story arc. IDW Publishing's preview for the issue starts ominously, with Captain Benjamin Sisko receiving an invitation compelling him to appear at a Starfleet function celebrating his career. It is at this event that Sisko meets Janeway, who is now a vice admiral in Starfleet.

Janeway tells Sisko how impressed she is with his work, him having become a de facto ambassador to a species beyond time and taking direct action to stop a coup of the Klingon on Qo'noS, all without getting authorization from his higher-ups in the chain of command. "In Starfleet, we call that a hero," Janeway playfully remarks.

Star Trek Sends Sisko into the Tzenkethi Territory

"A Savage World of Glass and Bone" will send Sisko and the crew of the U.S.S. Theseus into a region of space controlled by the Tzenkethi Coalition. Sisko has experience with the Tzenkethi, having participated in Starfleet's previous conflict with the society, though the aliens have never appeared on-screen. The new Star Trek arc may offer fans their first look at the species (outside of Star Trek Online) and offer Sisko the opportunity to get closure for a chapter of his past that predates Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Star Trek #13 goes on sale on October 25th. The issue's preview and information follow.