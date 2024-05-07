Star Trek: Discovery's Doug Jones Confirms Why Saru Has Been Missing From Season 5 Epsiodes

Why has Saru actor Doug Jones been missing from so many episodes of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5? He explains it

Star Trek: Discovery star Doug Jones has spoken up to answer fans about why his character, Saru, has been missing from recent Season 5 episodes.

In a tweet that was posted when Star Trek: Discovery's Final Season started, Doug Jones revealed some behind-the-scenes tea about Discovery's production: "I was off promoting Hocus Pocus 2 at the time," the actor wrote in response to a fan question, before adding that "I will be back for more before the season ends!"

The fan's initial question implied that Doug Jones hadn't appeared onscreen as Saru for a very different reason: "Correct me if I'm misremembering but didn't you say that you're stepping back from Heavy Makeup work so this is why you're absent from a couple episodes?"

Jones is typically open with his fans, and probably wanted to quell any speculation that he was having any conflict with donning the extensive makeup and prosthetic work needed to become Saru. The actor's bread and butter has been using his unique physique as a canvas to create any number of creatures he has brought to life onscreen – including his role as "The Amphibian Man" in the Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water.

Saru has been offscreen since Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 3, "Jinaal". While Jones was promoting Hocus Pocus 2 offscreen, onscreen, Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 sectioned off Saru's story arc, giving him a romantic connection to the Vulcan leader of Ni'Var, T'Rina, and a new diplomatic job as a Federation ambassador. Those two worlds collided as Saru struggled with announcing his engagement to T'Rina, due to the personal and political ramifications it will have, after seeing his diplomatic views called into question over his relationship. That problem is not likely to fade away easily.

Saru is one character that a lot of Star Trek fans are keeping an eye on, as Discovery comes to its end. The upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be a spinoff of Discovery, with the new version of Starfleet being re-established in the 32nd Century training a new class of recruits, most of whom are probably unfamiliar with the Federation's legacy. Saru is someone who could easily have recurring appearances in that new series, as diplomatic issues arise.

So don't count on Doug Jones staying away from Star Trek for very long.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is now streaming on Paramount+.