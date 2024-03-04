Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Unlocks Waterbender Zuko in New Still

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender is well into its release, and the show has become a fave with fans. The expansive adaptation tackles Book One of the original series, and as you can imagine, its cast had plenty to do in eight episodes. From finding the Avatar to defending his honor, Zuko had plenty of responsibilities on hand. Now thanks to a new set of BTS photos, we can see Avatar: The Last Airbender also gave Zuko's actor the chance to embrace his Water Tribe side.

The photo comes courtesy of Team Avatar as a slew of behind-the-scenes photos were posted from season one. It was there fans got a look at Kiawentiio napping in a production chair, but one photo caught their eye in particular. As you can see below, Dallas Liu was given the chance to dress up in Water Tribe gear, and it is pretty perfect.

After all, we can see Liu in character with Zuko's scar in place, and his hair is pulled back into a tight tie. However, the rest of his outfit is far from usual in this shot. Liu has Zuko rocking a light blue Water Tribe robe complete with white fur. There is no denying Liu pulls off the look, but we're sure Zuko would be getting stuffy in the thick Water Tribe gear.

Obviously, Zuko knows a thing or two about the Southern and Water Tribes. In the first book of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Zuko finds himself at Katara's village where he discovers the Avatar. Of course, the book ends in the Norther Water Tribe as the benders their showdown with the Fire Nation. Even with all these encounters, Zuko has never gotten the chance to try on Water Tribe gear. Now, this behind-the-scenes photos has gifted Zuko the chance, and we've got to say the prince pulls off the look.

If you have not seen Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender yet, the live-action series has its first season available right now. Right now, there is no word on whether Netflix will green light the show for a season two. As for the original animated series, it can be streamed on Paramount+ as well as Netflix.

What do you think about this Avatar: The Last Airbender makeover? Does Zuko suit the Water Tribe look? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

