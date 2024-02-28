Netflix Gives Promising Update on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender has found a new home at Netflix, and we have its live-action adaptation to thank. After years of work, the project went live this month to solid reviews from fans. While critics were more reserved about the live-action feat, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a hit at Netflix, and all eyes are on its future. After all, many fans want a season two, and it seems like work is already underway on it.

The report comes from Forbes as the publication broke down Avatar: The Last Airbender's success in a feature. It was there Forbes said a source informed its team that season two of Avatar: The Last Airbender is already being written.

"While Netflix hasn't announced anything official yet... the second season of the show has already been worked on in the writers' room for several months now... it indicates faith that the show will be renewed," Forbes shared.

Of course, this update is hardly surprising. Netflix has put significant resources into Avatar: The Last Airbender. From its costuming to its visual effects, there is no denying the quality of Netflix's adaptation. The main gripe critics took with Avatar: The Last Airbender was its writing to be honest. So hopefully, the crew behind Netflix's writers room is listening.

Beyond the investment Netflix has made, Avatar: The Last Airbender has also performed very well. Not long ago, data from Netflix confirmed the show amassed over 21 million views in its first four days. This record thrust Avatar: The Last Airbender beyond Netflix's One Piece which earned 15 million views in its first four days. Plenty of people tuned in to Avatar: The Last Airbender upon its debut. And given One Piece's season two order, you can see why fans are confident in Avatar's chances.

If you have not seen Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix, the live-action series is available to watch now. As for the original show, you can catch the animated series on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. Next year, Avatar's animated series will make a comeback thanks to Nickelodeon. The team at Avatar Studios will release the show's first film in 2025 starring Aang and his friends as young adults.

