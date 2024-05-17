My Hero Academia: You're Next Movie Shares New Images

My Hero Academia's anime and manga might be in the throes of the franchise's final arc, but the shonen series is planning to hit the silver screen once again. Arriving this August, My Hero Academia: You're Next will see the students of Class 1-A taking on a new threat that has an eerily similar appearance. The fourth film of the franchise is touting its big villain, Dark Might, as a sinister doppelganger to the former Symbol of Peace and the new movie has a handful of images to share.

In 2020, rumors were circulating that My Hero Academia could have as many as ten films to its name. Of course, during that year, the end of the franchise seemed so far away that this number of movies seemed possible. As Kohei Horikoshi is neck deep in the final battle in the pages of My Hero Academia's manga, the anime is playing catch-up at a rapid pace with the arrival of its seventh season. Thanks to the events of the source material, the eighth anime season is most likely the show's last, which places a giant question mark on how many more movies the shonen franchise will have in the tank.

My Hero Academia: You're Next Preview Images

The next film in the shonen series will hit Japan on August 2nd this summer, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed. In the past, the previous three My Hero Academia films, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission, arrived in the West, which gives the upcoming film a good chance of doing the same.

As of the writing of this article, little is known about the mysterious "Dark Might" outside of looking like the spitting image of All Might. What is also not known is when this movie will take place in My Hero Academia's timeline, as it might just come out when the fight against Shigaraki and All For One has ended. As the end approaches for the franchise, many UA Academy enthusiasts are wondering if the movies might act as a way for the story of the young superheroes to continue past the manga's grand finale.

