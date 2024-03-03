Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender: Dallas Liu Posts Emotional Note Recounting His Time as Zuko

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been hitting it big with Netflix ever since the live-action series had its debut last month, and Dallas Liu shared an emotional letter following his official debut as Zuko! Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has introduced fans to new live-action takes on characters from the classic Nickelodeon animated series. While there has been a ton of debate among fans about some of the changes to the original's material, one thing that many fans agree on is that Dallas Liu is a major standout thanks to his portrayal of Zuko in the new series.

With Avatar: The Last Airbender now taking over Netflix around the world, Dallas Liu took to Instagram to share an emotional note with fans reflecting on his experience. "[H]i everyone, [I] apologize for my late post! [A]ll of my emotions and thoughts have been quite difficult to articulate regarding this post. [T]here is so much [I] want to say, however [I] don't even know if what [I] say will convey how much everything has changed for me since [I] became apart of the journey that is [Avatar: The Last Airbender]," Liu's message began.

Dallas Liu Reflects on Zuko's Debut

"[T]he past 3 years of my life have been overflowing with gratitude for those that provided me with this opportunity and for those [I've] been able to work alongside. [W]hen first working on this project, [I] was terrified of opening up my heart to these lovely people," Liu continued. "[T]o put it simply, [I] only wanted to focus on my work and nothing else for [I] was scared of being distracted and losing sight of what [I] thought was most important to me. [B]ut [I] quickly learned that my heart wouldn't allow me to do that. [D]ay by day i found myself wanting to love and support everyone because that's how they all treated me from the very start."

Liu then elaborated with, "[A]nd so in an instant, within the first month of shooting, [I] embraced it all. [I] felt that [I] truly learned how to improve as a better human being. [I] was given so much knowledge, wisdom, and love throughout all of this that i'm not sure i'll ever be able to repay anyone for what they've done for me. [A]nd so [I'd] like thank every single person that was apart of making this show, because if it weren't for all of you, [I] wouldn't be able to stand here today as the person that [I] have grown to become."

Liu ended his message with, "[N]ow, there is still an infinite amount of room for growth, but [I] hope [I]'ve made those who knew me at the start of this process proud. [Paul Sun-Hyung Lee] and [Ian Ousley], thank you for allowing me to lean on your shoulders when [I] needed them. [Y]our guys' companionship everyday gave me so much strength. [T]o all of those [I] was not able to mention, your long lasting affection is not forgotten. [M]ay all praise be to the lord himself. [T]hank you for reading. [I]t feels so cool to say this lol, but ALL 8 EPISODES OF AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER NOW STREAMING ON NETFLIX!"

How do you feel about Dallas Liu as Zuko in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!