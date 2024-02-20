Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Clip Unpacks Zuko's Daring Rescue: Watch

Avatar: The Last Airbender has little need for introduction these days. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the Nickelodeon reclaimed its pop culture throne a few years back. Soon, Netflix is slated to drop its own live-action adaptation of Avatar, and now a new clip of the show is out showcasing Zuko's top-tier bending.

The clip, which comes courtesy of IGN, puts Avatar: The Last Airbender on center stage. The clip itself follows Zuko as the banished Fire Nation prince goes after his uncle. After all, the Earth Kingdom has taken Iroh prisoner, and Zuko is not about to let that stand.

Watch Prince Zuko rescue Uncle Iroh from his earthbending captors in this exclusive #IGNFanFest clip from Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender. pic.twitter.com/fDFAaZlWuy — IGN (@IGN) February 19, 2024

As you can see in the clip above, the footage takes some direct cues from the original Avatar series. For instance, we can see Zuko breaking the metal chains securing Iroh with a sharp kick. Once the older man is free, Iroh and Zuko are left to stare down the Earth Kingdom soldiers, and you can imagine how the exchange heats up (quite literally) from there.

This new clip of Avatar: The Last Airbender proves Netflix couldn't have been more successful in casting. Dallas Liu has been praised for his portrayal of Zuko by fans since trailers went live, and now this clip takes his skill to the next level. And of course, Iroh is brought to life perfectly by Paul Sun-Hyung. You can imagine how delicious their exchanges with Daniel Dae Kim's Ozai will be once the show gets underway.

If you are not familiar with Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, the show is set to launch on February 22nd. The first season will launch with eight episodes, and Avatar promises to cover the entirety of Book One before ending. So if you are not caught up on Avatar, you can always check out the original animated series on Paramount+ to see what Aang is all about.

What do you think about this latest look at Avatar: The Last Airbender?