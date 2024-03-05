Among Us Reveals Bothersome Bugs Update, Patch Notes Released

Marc Deschamps

03/05/2024 02:13 pm EST

A new update for Among Us has been released, bringing the game up to version 2024.3.05. This one doesn't offer anything in terms of new content, but players can look forward to a whole bunch of fixes, and they resolve some irritating problems that have been plaguing the game. Some are specific to certain platforms, while others are changes made to every platform. Developer InnerSloth has noted that this version is not compatible with any previous releases, and the game must be updated in order to keep playing. A full list of fixes from the official website for Among Us can be found below: 

So far, reception to today's update has been largely positive. On social media, many players have noted their happiness with these fixes, while also asking about other changes in store. Notably, one fan asked if a roadmap will be released anytime soon, and the game's official account responded that the team is "still working on releasing a public roadmap." When it does get released, it should give players a better idea of what's on the way, and when to expect it. 

One thing that we know is still in development is new roles. The game's official Twitter account also replied to a fan asking when these new roles can be expected, but the response given was "in the future," which doesn't really narrow it down much! 

Are you excited for this new update to Among Us? Did you encounter any of these issues in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

