New Rumor Reports State of Decay 3 Development Is Going Well

The four year anniversary of State of Decay 3's announcement during an Xbox Series X Event will hit in July of this year. At the time, Xbox and PC players were treated to a cinematic trailer that gave a first look at State of Decay 3, showcasing a lone survivor in the woods scaring off threats could've been any game. While it wasn't immediately clear what the game being announced was when the trailer first started, by the end the undead animals showcased were enough to draw a safe conclusion before the official logo was shown.

"The dead have risen and civilization has fallen," reads the description of the State of Decay 3. "Now it's up to you to gather survivors, scavenge for resources and build a community in a post-apocalyptic world – a world where you define what it means to survive in this ultimate zombie survival simulation."

But as its been a few years since State of Decay 3 was announced and there have been no real updates since then, there's been a lot of concern building in the franchise's fans recently, as has been expressed in the Xbox Series X rubreddit. Of course, this is all coming around the time when Microsoft closed another round of developers resulting in more layoffs, and multiple projects statuses are unclear including Perfect Dark, so there's overall a lot of concern toward the future of Xbox at the moment, and some fair criticisms that Xbox is announcing games way too early.

As for State of Decay 3, at least, there may be a glimmer of hope thanks to Windows Central's Jez Corden. Corden spoke about the game in the newest Xbox Two Podcast, indicating the game's development is in a positive state: "I know Jeff Grubb put out there that Perfect Dark isn't doing that well. Well, I'll put out there that I've heard that State of Decay 3 is doing very, very well and looks very, very, very good."

With the indication that another game with uncertain development, the new Perfect Dark, may finally get something of an update at the Xbox Games Showcase set for next month, maybe this is a sign State of Decay fans could maybe be treated for a long-awaited official update for the third game as well. State of Decay 3 is currently announced for PC and Xbox Series S|X.