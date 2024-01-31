Among Us Shares First Look at Animated Series

Among Us shared a look at the new show, but where are all the Crewmates?

Last year, Among Us developer InnerSloth announced an animated series in development from CBS Eye Animation Productions. Since then, details have been slim, but the game's official Twitter account shared a new image from the series today. The image features a pizza party that is curiously devoid of any Crewmates. However, a banner hanging in the room hints that something bad might have happened, as it's been splattered with blood. InnerSloth did not offer any additional details, but the company's Tweet notes that "work on the show is progressing," and that alone should be good news for fans!

The first look at the Among Us animated series can be found below.

(Photo: innerSloth)

Following that Tweet, InnerSloth communications director Victoria Tran teased that she's "getting closer and closer" to being able to reveal more about the series. Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis was previously revealed as the show's executive producer, and the animation will be provided by Titmouse.

Today's first look doesn't offer much to go on for Among Us, but the style of the animated series already looks pretty faithful to the game. That's not always the case when it comes to video game adaptations, and it should make fans feel a sense of relief ahead of the show's debut. At this time, we have no idea how many episodes to expect, or how the show will handle the game's themes. Deception is the big draw for Among Us, as players are constantly trying to guess which Crewmates are actually Impostors.

Video Game Adaptations

Over the last few years, studios have been increasingly looking to adapt video games into movies and TV shows. The success of films like Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Movie has proven that these established franchises can draw in both fans of the games as well as those that have never played them. For some companies, it's also a way to expand a franchise's appeal beyond those that normally play video games.

Older franchises like Mortal Kombat and Twisted Metal make a lot of sense for adaptations, but studios are also looking at newer games as well; Among Us is a relatively recent game, having only been around since 2018. Even 2022's Vampire Survivors has an animated series in the works!

The Popularity of Among Us

While Among Us is a more recent success story, the game has seen an explosion in popularity over the last few years. Among Us truly took off in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the game has received a plethora of merchandise, including Halloween costumes, toys, stickers, and clothing. An animated series is the next logical extension, and it will be interesting to see if the series can capture the game's trademark humor!

