The Last of Us Series Set Props Indicate WLF Outpost

The Last of Us season 2 has been spotted filming in Vancouver in multiple separate locations, as can be seen in set photos and posted Filming Notices shared by Vancouver film shoots account on X, @yvrshootstweets. According to the posts, Vancouver's Oceanic Plaza is being transformed into the post-apocalyptic Seattle from The Last of Us Part 2. One specific location shown during shoots is Weston's Pharmacy, where Bella Ramsey was seen on horseback on Saturday, May 11th.

In addition to the photos and notices shared by @yvrshootstweets, another X user @jeronandor shared photos of two set props being transported off Highway 1, noted to be specifically near the Grandview exit though as pointed out by @yvrshootstweets in the replies, this doesn't really indicate where these two particular pieces of season 2 are headed. The larger of the two, a news van, does indicate what set it will be part of (or perhaps already was part of, as it's possible the van is headed back to the main studio after already being used) – the KMAB 13 News Station.

This particular TV station is featured as a location in The Last of Us Part 2 that Ellie and Dina search during their hunt for Abby Anderson in Seattle. KMAB 13 was used as an outpost by the Washington Liberation Front (WLF), and the news station could prove to be a fairly dark set in the live-action series. In the game, the WLF was attacked in the station by the Seraphites, who killed the WLF members there, including Leah, whose belongings Ellie searches in order to try to find information about Abby's whereabouts. You can check out all of the set photos on @yvrshootstweets, linked above.

Just last week audiences who are patiently waiting for The Last of Us season 2 were treated to a new look at the WLF in additional set photos from a variety of sources. There's also been plenty of additional excitement building carried out by various members of the cast and crew as filming is underway on new episodes, including Dina actress Isabela Merced who thinks there's a particular scene that is going to flood social media when it airs.

There's no concrete premiere date for The Last of Us season 2 just yet, but leaker Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) recently claimed the window is less than a year from now, either March or April of 2025. Of course, this is a leak and should still be taken lightly, as nothing is official until there's an announcement from HBO.