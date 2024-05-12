Overwatch 2 x Porsche Gets a Release Date

Overwatch 2's most electrifying collaboration yet was announced by Blizzard Entertainment back in March, with the developer announcing an in-game collab with Porsche for Season 10. The collaboration was announced to feature multiple new cosmetics and two Legendary skins, with the all-new Machan Electric serving as inspiration for the Legendary D.Va skin showcased for the announcement. Blizzard has now shared an official collaboration trailer to reveal more of what the in-game collab will offer, with the description reading:

"The fate of Busan depends on Overwatch's heroic D.Va, her mechanic Dae-hyun, and the cutting-edge technology of the new all-electric 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo. Get ready for a high-voltage adventure in this electric collaboration where heroes drive the future. Experience what happens when sleek designs inspired by the new all-electric 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo and all-electric Porsche Taycan, custom in-game sound effects, and pure engineering excellence combine to create something truly iconic."

In addition, the collaboration trailer also reveals that Overwatch 2 x Porsche arrives in-game May 14th. D.Va's Porsche skin will be available for players to purchase in the game shop, though it's been yet to be announced how much it will cost, if it will be part of a bundle with additional items, and if the collaboration will be part of a limited-time event (though the skin being available in the shop would indicate otherwise). Outside of the upcoming Porsche collaboration, Overwatch 2 doesn't have any additional collabs announced for the future, though this could change as season 10's ending approaches.

Overwatch 2 is currently in the midst of season 10, which officially introduced the new hero Venture to the game when it kicked off about a month ago. Season 10 also introduced additional hero changes and modes to the game, including the "core game mode" which pits two teams up against each other in a race to control five different capture points. The limited-time Mirrorwatch mode will end on May 13th, ushering in the midseason patch on May 14th.

This isn't the first video game collaboration for the iconic sports car manufacturer, as it has a well-established presence in racing games. Porsche is clearly looking to expand beyond motorsport to capitalize on the opportunities its iconic brand and look offers, beginning with Overwatch 2.