Dune: Awakening Gets First Gameplay Trailer for Upcoming MMO

In the wake of Dune: Part Two releasing in theaters, the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming MMO Dune: Awakening has now been revealed. Way back in 2022, Dune: Awakening was first announced to be in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since that time, developer and publisher Funcom has been testing the game periodically in closed beta formats to help build toward an eventual release date. Although we still don't know when that launch will be coming, we've now seen our first glimpse of Dune: Awakening in action.

Shared online, this new video for Dune: Awakening highlights many of the gameplay mechanics and systems found in the experience. As a survival-based MMO, Awakening allows players to build their own structures, vehicles, and weapons all while staying alive in the harsh condition of the planet Arrakis. Dune: Awakening also shares a close resemblance to the visual style of the new Dune movies from director Denis Villeneuve.

The one omission in this new Dune: Awakening trailer is the mention of a release window for the game. On social media, Funcom has indicated it will be sharing more about the title's release at a time in the near future. Currently, though, Funcom continues to encourage those who are interested to head to the Dune: Awakening website to sign up to be part of future beta phases which continue to take place.

To see this new trailer for Dune: Awakening and learn more about the project, be sure to keep reading below or head to the game's Steam page right here.

"Rise from survival to dominance on the most dangerous planet in the universe. Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of sandbox survival games with the social interactivity of a large, persistent multiplayer game to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO.

Your journey begins on Arrakis, with its vast deserts and colossal sandworms. Meet characters from the movies and books as you follow your story across Dune. Discover new allies and enemies and exploit your relationships to uncover the mystery that lies just beneath the surface of the sands.

Craft your identity and build your prowess, from deep character creation to skills and abilities taught by specialists like Mentats and Bene Gesserit. Declare your loyalties by what you wear and become known by what you do, whether you are a specialized master or multi-talented adept."

