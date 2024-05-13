Nintendo Switch Exclusive Being Removed From eShop, But For Good Reason

A prominent and popular Nintendo Switch exclusive is being delisted from the Nintendo eShop on June 13, but there is a good reason for its removal. When you think of 'Nintendo Switch exclusive,' you probably think of games and series such as Super Mario, Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, Metroid, Super Smash Bros, Splatoon, or a few other IP. One that is sometimes forgotten was actually one of the big Switch exclusives of 2021: Shin Megami Tensei V. As you may know, the game is getting a new version, or more specifically an "enhanced" version, called Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. This version is releasing on June 14 not just on Switch, but other platforms as well, ending the game's Switch exclusivity. In the same process, it will replace the current version on the eShop. This means for 24 hours, between June 13 and June 14, the game will be unavailable to purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

Atlus and Sega have not said why the pair are removing the original version of the game, but it's likely so Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users don't get confused and buy the older version rather than the new enhanced version, which also comes with DLC.

Those that own the old version will still be able to download and use it going forward, but this version will no longer be available to purchase starting on June 13.

"When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks our protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious," reads an official blurb about Shin Megami Tensei V. "He awakens in a new Tokyo, a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at... but before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. With newfound power, the protagonist ventures through Da'at, an enigmatic realm filled with mythical deities and demonic tyrants in constant conflict for survival. Searching for answers, the protagonist must forge his own path in a battle between light and dark to dictate the fate of the world."

