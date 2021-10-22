Dune: Awakening Confirmed to Be Inspired by Denis Villeneuve's Movie

Dune: Awakening is confirmed to be inspired by Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film. Dune as a franchise is one of the most important and influential pieces of science fiction. Not only is it just a well-told story filled with lots of subtext, but it was a useful blueprint for many other storytellers looking to create a rich and believable world that exists solely outside of our own. Dune has been credited as inspiring films like Star Wars which subsequently led to countless other filmmakers being inspired. With that said, it took years for a truly good film adaptation of Dune. David Lynch notoriously tried his hand at it, but it was poorly received, though it has since drummed up a bit of a cult following. With that said, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune was a massive success and immediately resulted in a sequel being greenlit.

Its presence will be felt in the new game from Funcom, Dune: Awakening. The game is a new survival MMO that aims to ground players in the world created by author Frank Herbert. In a press release, it was confirmed that Funcom took inspiration from both Herbert's works and Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film adaptation of Dune. In fact, Legendary Entertainment, the production company and owner behind the rights to the Dune franchise, had its logo featured in the first trailer for the game during Gamescom Opening Night Live. In a statement, Sam Rappaport, VP of Interactive Media at Legendary Entertainment, also spoke about the company's excitement to bring Dune to life via a new video game.

"Dune: Awakening truly promises to bring the world of Dune to life in an exciting new way," said Rappaport. "We are thrilled to be creating this with a partner like Funcom, who is so adept at capturing the rich detail and wonder of cinematic worlds for the gaming audience."

The trailer for Dune: Awakening appeared to include some imagery from the recent film and even utilized the designs for things like the Ornithopters and armor. Whether it will actually be set within the universe of the movies or feature the likenesses of the actors remains to be seen, but it certainly goes to show how influential Villeneuve's take on Herbert's novel has been.

