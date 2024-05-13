Square Enix Moving Away from PS5 Exclusives, Towards Multiplatform Strategy

While Square Enix has always released video games on Nintendo Switch and Xbox, both of those platforms have been overlooked for many of the publisher's AAA releases, including Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. However, it seems the publisher is going to be moving away from that strategy in the coming years. Square Enix's latest financial results don't specifically mention any games by name, but the company does talk about a shift in multiplatform strategy to help AAA games appeal to a wider audience, and it's not too hard to discern which games are being referenced.

"For HD titles, the Group will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs. Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles, it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles."

Bringing More Square Enix Games to Nintendo and Xbox

From that description, it appears that Square Enix's strategy of releasing exclusives on PS4 and PS5 is coming to an end. The move makes a lot of sense, as many of these games have underperformed expectations on PlayStation. There are already signs that things are changing for Xbox; this year saw the release of Final Fantasy XIV, and there have been a number of rumors suggesting that Final Fantasy XVI will also be coming to Xbox Series X.

The timing of this announcement also lines up nicely with Nintendo's plans. A new Nintendo system is currently in the works, and it seems like a safe bet that we could see games like Final Fantasy VII Remake released on the tentatively named "Nintendo Switch 2." Final Fantasy has an established audience on Nintendo platforms, and the original version of Final Fantasy VII is currently available on Switch. Coupled with the fact that Cloud has been a playable character in the Super Smash Bros. series for years now, it seems like the most logical game to make the jump.

Square Enix's Struggles

This shift in strategy from Square Enix is not surprising; over the last year, the publisher has had a number of struggles, with estimated losses of around $140.3 million in the fiscal year that ended in March 2024. The company's financial results also mention moving away from "quantity over quality," implying that we're going to start seeing fewer games from the publisher, but ones that have a better chance of finding an audience.

The shift to multiplatform also echoes what we're seeing at many other video game companies right now. As the cost of AAA games continues to balloon, companies are looking to multiplatform releases to offset the costs. Hopefully, this will lead to a healthier Square Enix, and larger audiences getting to enjoy the company's output.

